Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Expands Clean Energy Siting Invitation to Include Fusion, Hydrogen and Battery Storage

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce it has expanded the scope of its SMR siting invitation program to help organizations pursue commercial opportunities and seize a leadership position in the development and deployment of other new and innovative clean energy technologies.

Given the continued development of other novel technologies, and CNL’s growing capabilities and expertise across other clean energy categories, the program is being expanded beyond fission based SMRs and other advanced reactor designs. Now known as CNL’s Clean Energy Siting Program, the new program will also invite vendors and technology developers interested in building prototype solutions that include fusion-based technologies, hydrogen production, battery storage and clean fuel production facilities, among others. Overall, the intent is to support the Government of Canada achieve its net-zero objectives, help Canadians businesses develop new and innovative technologies, and make CNL’s resources available to the private sector.

“Through CNL’s ongoing engagements with clean energy leaders in Canada and around the world, it was clear there was an opportunity for us to expand and grow our SMR siting program, in order to support prototype construction and testing for other clean energy technologies,” commented Jack Craig, CNL’s President and CEO. “More importantly, Canada has set ambitious domestic targets in clean energy, and if we are to meet them, we must recognize that there is no one solution that will address a challenge of this scale and significance. To fight climate change and realize energy security, it will take all these promising technologies working in tandem with one another. That is at the heart of our renewed program, and it is our belief that we can help to accelerate the deployment of these promising technologies and maximize their full potential.”

As a federal Crown corporation, AECL owns and oversee the sites under management by CNL. “AECL is pleased to see the expansion of the siting program to include even more approaches to clean energy production, use, and storage,” said Fred Dermarkar, AECL’s President and CEO. “This is another example of the value of Canada’s investment in its national nuclear laboratories. Our model allows us to connect commercial and academic partners with Canada’s unique nuclear science assets. This new, expanded program could not be possible without the innovative collaboration between the federal government and the private sector. AECL is proud to facilitate this new invitation process,” added Dermarkar.

“CNL will continue to work closely with SMR vendors who are already navigating our siting program, and it is our hope that we will see an SMR sited at one of the sites we manage on behalf of AECL in the very near future,” added Dr. Stephen Bushby, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “But given all the advances that have been realized in recent years across a number of different clean energy categories, it only makes sense that we expand our siting program to support the development of these technologies and do everything we can to bring them to the market.”

Under the renewed program, applicants pursuing a clean energy demonstration project must still proceed through four individual stages, though these phases have been updated to align with the more collaborative approach of the renewed program. Depending on the interest and suitability of the applications, these projects could be located at the Chalk River Laboratories or the Whiteshell Laboratories site. Both sites are located on the traditional lands, waterways and ceded and unceded territories of Indigenous peoples; meaningful engagement with Indigenous peoples will be a key component of any successful project.

While the invitation process does not include access to CNL’s research facilities or other ancillary programs, CNL is very much open to discussion with proponents regarding collaborative approaches to help advance their individual projects.

To learn more about CNL, including its new Clean Energy Siting Program please visit www.cnl.ca.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector, and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

media@cnl.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb2b90fc-6df7-448e-af36-1cb5cfd85ce6