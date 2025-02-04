Joint Replacement Market to Reach USD 32.2 Billion by 2035 at a 4.7% of CAGR, driven by Rising Osteoarthritis Cases & Aging Population | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global joint replacement market is poised for significant expansion over the next decade. Valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach USD 32.2 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of joint-related disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to these conditions, further fuels the demand for joint replacement procedures.

Technological advancements in surgical techniques and implant materials have enhanced the success rates of joint replacement surgeries, making them more accessible and appealing to patients. Minimally invasive procedures, in particular, have reduced recovery times and improved patient outcomes.

Geographically, North America currently holds the largest market share, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rate of innovative medical technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by improving healthcare facilities and increasing awareness about joint replacement options.





Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Joint Disorders : The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other degenerative joint disorders is a primary driver of market growth. Osteoarthritis, the most common joint disease, leads to chronic pain and mobility impairment, significantly affecting quality of life.

: The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other degenerative joint disorders is a primary driver of market growth. Osteoarthritis, the most common joint disease, leads to chronic pain and mobility impairment, significantly affecting quality of life. Demographic Factors : Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and an aging population contribute to the increased incidence of joint disorders. According to the World Health Organization, about 528 million people globally lived with osteoarthritis in 2019, marking a 113% increase since 1990 .

: Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and an aging population contribute to the increased incidence of joint disorders. According to the World Health Organization, about globally lived with osteoarthritis in 2019, marking a . Technological Advancements: Innovations in materials and surgical techniques are improving outcomes for joint replacement surgeries. The shift from metal-on-metal to more biocompatible materials like titanium and ceramics has enhanced the durability and safety of implants.





Market Insights

The joint replacement market is expected to grow steadily due to demographic changes and technological advancements in orthopedic implants.

The United States is projected to maintain a significant share of the market, driven by comprehensive insurance coverage and favorable reimbursement policies.

Which Factors are Propelling Joint Replacement Demand?

The expanding senior population, as well as the increased prevalence of osteoarthritis and occurrences of orthopedic injury, are driving market development. In the forthcoming years, the frequency of bone injuries, diabetes, and obesity is expected to climb, bolstering the market.

One of the most common orthopedic operations is total knee arthroplasty (TKA), often known as total knee replacement. In addition, multiple studies have shown that after knee arthroplasty, the obese population's functionality improves.

Each year, more than 600,000 knee implants are done in the United States, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Obesity is responsible for 53% of total knee replacements, according to "The Second Australian Atlas of Healthcare Variation," since obesity exerts undue strain on the joints. These factors are propelling global demand.

Will 3D Printing Technology Help Boost Joint Replacement Market?

A 3D printer can build personalized implants and patient-specific and surgical instruments based on imaging of a patient's afflicted limb, which is the beauty of orthopedic technology. The size of the plastic insertion can be customized to the least bit of the patient's bone and cut away, using 3D-printed implants.

The 3D Implants are more similar to the typical biology of the original joints in total knee replacement. Doctors can also use imaging scans to create 3D computer-aided models of patients' joints, such as the shoulder, and virtually perform surgeries with various prototypes of implants until they discover the right one. These benefits of 3D printing technology will boost the market and shows significant promise for the forecast years.

Joint Replacement Market Day by Day Opportunities:

The joint replacement market presents daily opportunities for stakeholders, including:

Innovation in Implant Materials: Developing biocompatible and durable materials can lead to longer-lasting implants, reducing the need for revision surgeries.

Developing biocompatible and durable materials can lead to longer-lasting implants, reducing the need for revision surgeries. Telemedicine Integration: Incorporating telehealth services for pre-operative consultations and post-operative care can enhance patient engagement and satisfaction.

Incorporating telehealth services for pre-operative consultations and post-operative care can enhance patient engagement and satisfaction. Robotic-Assisted Surgeries: Investing in robotic technologies can improve surgical precision, leading to better patient outcomes and shorter recovery periods.

Investing in robotic technologies can improve surgical precision, leading to better patient outcomes and shorter recovery periods. Patient Education Programs: Implementing comprehensive educational initiatives can increase patient awareness about the benefits and risks of joint replacement procedures, leading to informed decision-making.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global joint replacement market is projected to grow from USD 20.3 billion in 2025 to USD 32.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Technological advancements, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques and improved implant materials, are significant growth drivers.

North America currently dominates the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of joint-related disorders and a growing geriatric population are key factors contributing to market expansion.

"The joint replacement market is witnessing a transformative phase, driven by technological innovations and an aging global population. Companies that focus on research and development, particularly in enhancing implant materials and surgical techniques, are well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated growth. Additionally, expanding access to healthcare in emerging economies presents a substantial opportunity for market players." Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Which Region is projected to Offer the Largest Opportunity for Joint Replacement Market?

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the existence of well-established healthcare facilities, the region's growing geriatric population, and other factors such as the rising number of therapies for orthopedics. In the United States, hip, knee, as well as other joint replacement operations are among the most popular elective procedures.

According to a study presented at the annual conference of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the average age of patients receiving hip replacement operations is continuing to decline even though many men do choose to undergo this surgery. The increased prevalence of osteoarthritis, expanding demand for joint implants, and rising daycare surgeries are contributing to the market's rise in Europe. Furthermore, the European Commission's rise in healthcare spending is expected to boost the market's growth in the region.

Due to increased healthcare spending, rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical tourism in the region, the market for joint replacement is expected to grow the fastest in the Asia Pacific in forthcoming years.

Component Insights:

The market is segmented based on product types, including knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle replacements. Knee and hip replacements constitute the largest share due to the high incidence of osteoarthritis affecting these joints. Advancements in implant designs and materials have significantly improved the durability and functionality of these replacements, contributing to their widespread adoption.

Joint Replacement Industry Analysis, By Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

DJO, LLC.

Arthrex, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Conformis

MicroPort Orthopedics

Corin Group

Joint Replacement Industry Outlook, By Key Segments

By Replacement Type:

In terms of replacement type, the industry is divided into- extremities, knees and hips.

By Fixation Type:

In terms of fixation type, the industry is segregated into- cemented, cementless, hybrid and reverse hybrid.

By Procedure Type:

In terms of procedure type, the industry is segregated into- total replacement, partial replacement and other procedure types.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segregated into- hospitals, orthopedic clinics and other end-uses.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

