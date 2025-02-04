Former NFL Stars Team Up for NFL Alumni “On 3: Weight. Health. Hike!” Campaign To Promote Healthy Weight

NEW ORLEANS, LA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Football League Alumni Association (NFL Alumni) today launched its 2025 campaign—On 3: Weight. Health. Hike! (NFL Alumni Campaign)—to raise awareness of the impact weight can have on overall health and well-being and to share lifestyle changes and other actions that can contribute to healthy weight.

During the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the NFL Alumni Campaign will feature several NFL legends, including former six-time Pro Bowl and five-time All-Pro running back and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Eric Dickerson; two-time Pro Bowl running back Deuce McAllister; six-time Pro Bowl and four-time All-Pro center and Super Bowl Champion Jeff Saturday; and Pro Bowl offensive guard and two-time Super Bowl Champion Damien Woody.

Through the NFL Alumni Campaign, retired NFL greats will share their own stories about losing weight following their careers in the League. They will discuss the benefits of achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, with the goal of educating individuals across the country about the connection between weight and health, along with the tools and resources available for those who want to achieve a healthy weight.

More than 2 in 5 adults (41.9 percent) in the U.S. suffer from obesity, which can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. Weight gain is also a growing problem among youth, with 1 in 5 children and adolescents suffering from obesity.

Building on previous NFL Alumni programs focused on obesity and weight loss, the NFL Alumni Campaign will raise awareness of the benefits of losing weight and encourage people living with obesity to take actions to improve their health—including seeking advice from their doctors—through a combination of earned media, social media, and community events featuring retired NFL players.

"During our time in the NFL, we followed strict regimens to keep us healthy in the game, and many of us have applied those same principles to both achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle after leaving the League,” said former All-Pro safety, Super Bowl Champion, and NFL Alumni CEO Brad Edwards. “The On 3: Weight. Health. Hike! Campaign enables each of us to raise awareness of the linkage between obesity and health and share our own strategies for promoting healthy habits among all Americans."

“Having dropped 50 plus pounds since my playing days, I’m proof of what’s possible when you put your mind to it, have a strong team around you, and a good plan in place, ” said Jeff Saturday. As a former center, I can tell you that there are two things that my teammates and I always paid attention to—the play call and the snap count. On 3: Weight. Health. Hike! reminds us to get moving and take actions to improve our health.”

“I’ve come a long way in my weight journey since I played professional football, and having a health scare made losing weight a priority,” said Damien Woody. “Changing little things, like my eating habits and moving more in my post-NFL career, made a big difference. Once I lost weight, I had more energy and greater mental focus, and most important of all, I’m around to support my family.”

About NFL Alumni

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, NFL Alumni is one of the oldest and most well-respected retired player organizations in professional sports with 40 local NFL Alumni chapters nationwide. NFL Alumni’s triple mission focuses on “caring for our own,” “caring for kids,” and “caring for the community.” Over the last three years, NFL Alumni has engaged more than 250 retired players in similar initiatives to promote health and well-being, reaching millions of Americans through more than 130M social media impressions, 4.4B earned media impressions, and more than 250 events in 35 communities across the U.S. For more information on the On 3: Weight. Health. Hike! Campaign, visit www.NFLAon3.org. “

For more Information, contact info@nflaon3.org