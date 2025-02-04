General Motors Digital Transformation Analysis Report: Technology Focus and Initiatives, Venture Arm, Investments, Acquisitions and Partnerships, Network Map, ICT Budget and Contracts

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: General Motors Company 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
General Motors Co (GM) is an automobile manufacturing company. It designs, builds, and markets cars, SUVs, crossovers trucks, and automobile parts. GM also provides automotive financing services through its subsidiary, General Motors Financial Company. The company sells cars and trucks to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, leasing companies, and governments directly or through a network of dealers.
Its key brands include Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, ACDelco, On, periscope, Ultium, Baojun, Wuling, among others. It has operations in North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
The report provides information and insights into General Motors's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map
- ICT Budget
- Key Executives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv6kzz
