Exxon Mobil Digital Transformation Analysis Report: Technology Focus and Initiatives, Partnership Network Map, ICT Budgets and Contracts, Key Executives

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil) is an integrated oil & gas company engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, petroleum products, and a variety of specialty chemical products such as butyl, polyethylene products, polypropylene, polymer modifiers etc. The company operates production facilities and markets products in most of the countries in the world.

The company operates through three business segments - Upstream, Product Solutions, and Low Carbon Solutions. The Upstream segment explores for oil and natural gas reserves and operates oil & gas facilities. The Product Solutions segment comprises Downstream and Chemical businesses. The Downstream business is engaged in manufacturing and distributing products extracted from crude oil and other feedstocks.

The Chemical business is engaged in converting natural gas and crude oil into petrochemical feedstocks which are used for producing electronics, medical equipment, tires etc. The Low Carbon Solutions segment develops projects that will decarbonize the world.



The report provides information and insights into Exxon Mobil's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

