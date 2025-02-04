Cleaning Services Market Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2028, with ABM Industries, Anago Cleaning Systems, Atlas Facilities Management, GSN Property Services, Sodexo, The ServiceMaster Co. & More

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleaning Services Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cleaning services market is forecasted to grow by USD 21.77 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising health concerns at workplaces, robust growth of construction industry, and rise in working population positively impacting market growth. This study identifies the robust residential growth as one of the prime reasons driving the cleaning services market growth during the next few years. Also, rising awareness about workplace wellness and increased adoption of robots for cleaning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cleaning services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the cleaning services market covers the following areas:

Cleaning services market sizing

Cleaning services market forecast

Cleaning services market industry analysis

The cleaning services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Commercial

Residential

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cleaning services market vendors that include:

ABM Industries

Aden Group

Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.

Atlas Facilities Management Ltd.

BELFOR Holdings Inc.

Cleaning Services Group Inc.

Compass Group Plc

Crest Licensing Systems Ltd.

Cushman and Wakefield Plc

Eco Group Services

Ecoserv Group

Extra Clean Inc.

GSN Property Services Co. Ltd.

ISS AS

Jani King International Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Nugent Contract Cleaning

Sodexo

The ServiceMaster Co.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Cleaning Services Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview



8 Geographic Landscape



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Companies profiled

11.2 Market positioning of companies

