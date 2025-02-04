Trading Meets Luxury: Bybit Kazakhstan Brings Unmatched Prizes to Local Crypto Traders





ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is redefining the way users join the crypto trading journey. In a new event from now until Feb. 28, 2025, Bybit.kz is offering Tesla Model 3, Rolex watches, popular cryptocurrencies, and Apple gadgets.

The two-part event allows traders to start small for a chance to win big:

New users may join the Sign Up, Deposit, and Win event with $100 or more in deposit. Successful participants who register on Bybit.kz, sign up for the event, and deposit at least $100, will automatically enter a Lucky Draw. Additionally, extra perks await for users who hit specific deposit milestones. All eligible users may take part in the Trade Your Way to Grand Prizes event, vying for top-tier prizes by meeting trading goals during the event period. Those who achieve the required trading volumes will be eligible for rewards like the Tesla Model 3, Rolex watches, and trending cryptocurrencies. The higher the stake, the better their chances of winning.

"We're excited to offer both the crypto community in Kazakhstan an opportunity to get onboard the Bybit trading journey," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "This event is not only about rewards, but about bringing together a vibrant community of traders eager to make the most of their experience."

Since obtaining the license to operate in Kazakhstan in Sep. 2024, Bybit Kazakhstan has been fully committed to supporting Kazakhstan’s growing crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Bybit Kazakhstan’s launch marks a major step in bringing cutting-edge crypto solutions to the region, with the goal of empowering local traders, entrepreneurs, and institutions. As a global leader in digital assets, Bybit aims to foster a secure, transparent, and user-friendly trading environment that aligns with the regulatory framework and the values of the Kazakh market.

Registration is required. For the full terms and conditions of the event, users may visit: Grand Start With Bybit Kazakhstan .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

