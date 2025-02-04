[Latest] Global Brewing Ingredients Market Size/Share Worth USD 81,045.58 Million by 2034 at a 6.79% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Brewing Ingredients Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Malt extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer yeast, Beer additives), By Brewery Size (Macro brewery, Craft brewery), By Function Type (Fragrance, Preservatives, Flavor, Proteins), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Brewing Ingredients Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 42,016.85 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 45,213.55 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 81,045.58 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.79% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Brewing Ingredients Market: Overview

Beer’s ingredients include malt, hops, yeast, and water. The malt is mainly derived from various sources such as grains, hops, beer yeast, etc. It affects flavor based on the mineral content of beer. The beer ingredients market supplies these essential ingredients to commercial and craft breweries. Breweries use these ingredients to produce a variety of beer styles.

Consumers increasingly appreciate unique, high-quality beer experiences. That’s precisely what craft breweries are ready to provide. Shifts in consumer preferences are increasing demand for premium and diverse beer ingredients, such as specialty malts, unique hop varieties and innovative yeast strains. As a result, suppliers of these ingredients see increased sales.

Various factors such as growing disposable income, increasing consumption of beers and growing demand for flavored beer are mainly driving the market growth of the brewing ingredients market. Key players operating in the market are increasingly investing in developing a new variety of flavors and aromas, which drives the demand for organic and locally sourced ingredients.

Various advanced technologies such as modern and advanced beer production technologies, such as automatic beer production systems and advanced fermentation techniques, have revolutionized the beer brewing ingredients industry.

Technological advancements and innovations in brewing technology provide significant opportunities to the beer ingredients market. This dynamic interplay of technology and ingredient development underscores the critical role innovation will play in shaping the future of the beer brewing industry.

However, factors such as fluctuations in the price of brewing ingredients, adverse weather conditions, changes in agricultural production, stringent regulations on alcohol consumption, high cost of brewing ingredients are mainly restraining the market growth.

The global Brewing ingredients market is segmented by source, by brewery size, by function and by region. By source, the malt extract segment held the highest market share in 2024 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period. Malt extract is made from the germination of barley seeds during the malting process.

There are many ways to produce alcohol using malt extract. The color and flavor of wine is determined using a specific type of black malt extract. Most homebrewers produce beer using malt extract. As a result, many market players are offering a wide range of malt extracts due to the meticulous demands of the market.

Brewing Ingredients Market: Recent Development

In June 2024, the cooperatives Agraria, Bom Jesus, Capal, Castrolanda, Koopagricola and Frisia jointly opened Maltaria Campos Gerais, marking a significant milestone for Paraná as Brazil’s leading malt producer along the PR-151 between Ponta Grossa and Carambei… this new stand This factory guarantees that Four out of every ten beers produced in Brazil use malt sourced from Paraná factories. Its impressive production capacity of 240,000 tonnes annually adds to the company’s annual revenue.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 45,213.55 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 81,045.58 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 42,016.85 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6.79% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Source, Brewery Size, Function Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Brewing Ingredients market. The drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the scenario of the Brewing Ingredients market. Segment wise market size and market share for Brewing Ingredients during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of the Global Brewing Ingredients industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, market giants, and niche players, which are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value addition prospects. In addition, the report covers Brewing Ingredients key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.





Brewing Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

By region, the global Brewing Ingredients market is segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. Among all these, Asia Pacific dominated the beer brewing ingredients market in 2024 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing beer consumption in the region due to growing disposable income and changing lifestyles. India and China lead the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The increasing popularity of alcohol consumption among the population is moving towards a continuous culture of alcohol consumption. Rapid urbanization, increasing influence of Western culture, and rising population and demand for brewery materials. There is a growing demand for various beers with different ABVs and flavours, driving market growth in Asia Pacific.

The key players are launching various products to capitalise in the Asia Pacific. For instance, Heineken’s United Breweries Limited (UBL) recently launched a new beer named Queenfisher through the KingFisher brand in India.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growth in brewery development and unique beer identities are responsible for the growth of the beer brewing ingredients market in the North America region.

Growing demand for flavored beers in North America State-of-the-art brewing practices and the growing craft beer industry are driving the growth of this market. Recently, Hulk Hogan launched Real American Beer, a new brand that ‘bringing America together.’ One Beer at a Time by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler whose real name is Terry Bollea.

List of the prominent players in the Brewing Ingredients Market:

Cargill Incorporated

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Boortmalt

Malteurop Groupe

Rahr Corporation

Lallemand Inc.

Viking Malt

Lesaffre

Maltexco S.A.

Simpsons Malt

Boston Beer Company

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Diamalteria Italiana Srl

Heineken N.V.

BSG CraftBrewing

Muntons plc

The Soufflet Group

GrainCorp

Briess Malt & Ingredients

Malteurope

BOORTMALT

Others

The Brewing Ingredients Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Malt extract

Adjuncts/Grains

Hops

Beer yeast

Beer additives

By Brewery Size

Macro brewery

Craft brewery

By Function Type

Fragrance

Preservatives

Flavor

Proteins

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

