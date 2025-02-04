Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 44.0 Bn by 2034, at 14.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Bioinformatics Market size is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2025 and is further anticipated to reach USD 44.0 billion by 2034 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.2% from 2025 to 2034.

With lots of improvements in genomics, proteomics techniques, and technologies for the discovery of drugs, the bioinformatics market is fast outgrowing. Such increased utilization of Next-Generation Sequencing and Precise Medicine leads to high demands of such bioinformatic analysis tools. Integration of AI with the application facilitates smooth and swift analysis of huge quantities of data in much less time.

Hence, the end of the aforementioned segments' growth could be observed through scaling cloud-based solutions that have offered a cost-friendly, convenient platform to organizations, be it of any size. Even agricultural biotechnology can present great perspectives on this segment's further growth. However, high costs, integration complexity, data privacy issues, and the shortage of skilled professionals are some of those factors that may restrain the growth of the market. Companies, on their part, are trying to overcome these issues with easy-to-use platforms and training programs.

The US Overview

The Bioinformatics Market in the US is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% over its forecast period.

Advanced healthcare infrastructure, major R&D investments, and a strong biotechnology sector place the US in the leading position in the global bioinformatics market. A demographic advantage large pool of highly qualified professionals with top-ranked academic institutions with a focus on bioinformatics R&D positions the U.S. The main drivers include the adoption of precision medicine, next-generation sequencing, AI, and big data analytics. It is also propelled by government support, funding of genomic research, and the expansion of cloud platforms, hence the United States leads in the innovation of bioinformatics.

Important Insights

Global Market Value: The Global Bioinformatics Market is projected to reach USD 44.0 billion by 2034, growing from USD 13.3 billion in 2025.

The U.S. Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2034, growing from USD 4.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

North America is set to hold the largest market share of about 39.4% in the Global Bioinformatics Market by 2025.

Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and others in the Global Bioinformatics Market.

The Global Bioinformatics Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Global Bioinformatics Market: Trends

Rising Demand for Precision Medicine: The increasing focus on personalized medicine drives the adoption of bioinformatics, enabling personalized treatment plans based on genomic and proteomic data, thus enhancing therapeutic efficacy and improving patient outcomes in oncology, cardiology, and rare diseases.

The increasing focus on personalized medicine drives the adoption of bioinformatics, enabling personalized treatment plans based on genomic and proteomic data, thus enhancing therapeutic efficacy and improving patient outcomes in oncology, cardiology, and rare diseases. Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies: The NGS technologies are designed to generate very big genetic data, for which the need for bioinformatics solutions that allow for efficient storage, analysis, and interpretation of the same becomes relevant. It facilitates research studies in genomics, transcriptomics, and metagenomics, its decreased cost further extends the application to diagnostics, drug discovery, and agriculture.

Bioinformatics Market: Competitive Landscape

The bioinformatics market is very competitive with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, and Qiagen maintaining key market positions by rapidly innovating and adopting strategic partnerships or acquisitions. On one side, companies like Agilent Technologies and PerkinElmer are focused on the integration of bioinformatics solutions into laboratory workflows, while on the other side, IBM's Watson Health uses AI for better interpretation of genomic data.

New entrants to the market include Genedata and DNASTAR, with their niche solutions, further fostering competition. Bioinformatics companies' collaboration with pharmaceutical firms accelerates drug discovery and precision medicine. Increased R&D investments and the development of cloud-based platforms increase competitiveness in the market, in which growth potential ensures further expansion.

Some of the prominent market players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Waters Corporation

IBM Corporation (Watson Health)

Dassault Systèmes SE (BIOVIA)

Eurofins Scientific

DNASTAR, Inc.

Partek Incorporated

Genedata AG

Other Key Players

Bioinformatics Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 13.3 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 44.0 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 14.2% The US Market Size (2024) USD 4.4 Bn North America Revenue Share (2024) 39.4% Historical Data 2019 - 2024 Forecast Data 2026 - 2034 Base Year 2024 Estimate Year 2025 Segments Covered By Product & Services, By Application, and By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis

Bioinformatics tools are likely to capture the global market due to their pivotal role in the analysis and interpretation of complex data, including genomic, proteomic, and transcriptomic information. Applications related to genomics, drug discovery, and precision medicine are driving the demand for bioinformatics solutions.

Advancement in computational algorithms, machine learning, and AI-powered tools enhances the efficiency of such tools in performing genome annotation and variant analysis. While the market is on the rise with cloud-based deployment, these tools are increasingly accessible for SMEs, driving market growth. Scalable and adaptable to emerging fields like metagenomics, they are continuing to lead the market in growing fields such as personalized medicine and biotechnology.

Bioinformatics Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

Bioinformatics Tools Data Analysis Software Sequence Alignment Tools Molecular Modelling Tools Clinical Data Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platforms Sequence Analysis Platforms Structural Analysis Platforms Data Integration Platforms

Bioinformatics Services Data Management & Analysis Services Cloud-Based Services Custom Bioinformatics Solutions



By Application

Genomics Functional Genomics Structural Genomics Comparative Genomics

Proteomics Protein Identification & Analysis Protein Interaction Analysis

Transcriptomics RNA Sequencing Gene Expression Analysis

Drug Discovery and Development Target Identification Lead Discovery ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) Analysis

Precision Medicine Personalized Genomics Biomarker Discovery

Others

By End User

Academic Institutions and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Healthcare Providers

Agriculture Organizations

Global Bioinformatics Market: Driver

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Bioinformatics: It allows for better analysis of data because AI and ML are integrated into bioinformatics, which further enhances speed, predictive modeling, and simulation. Drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine will be revolutionized because complicated tasks have become easier.

It allows for better analysis of data because AI and ML are integrated into bioinformatics, which further enhances speed, predictive modeling, and simulation. Drug discovery, diagnostics, and personalized medicine will be revolutionized because complicated tasks have become easier. Expansion of Cloud-Based Bioinformatics Solutions: Cloud-based bioinformatics platforms provide scalable access to advanced bioinformatics tools and datasets at relatively low costs that allow for worldwide collaboration. By extending a set of competitive advantages, adoption among SMEs is envisioned as an upcoming growth driver once cybersecurity improves in the bioinformatics arena.

Global Bioinformatics Market: Restraints

High Costs of Advanced Bioinformatics Tools: The high cost of acquiring, implementing, and maintaining advanced bioinformatics platforms is a serious limitation to their wider adoption, especially by SMEs and academic institutions. Cloud-based solutions reduce some of the challenges; however, initial investments and training remain a barrier in resource-poor settings.

The high cost of acquiring, implementing, and maintaining advanced bioinformatics platforms is a serious limitation to their wider adoption, especially by SMEs and academic institutions. Cloud-based solutions reduce some of the challenges; however, initial investments and training remain a barrier in resource-poor settings. Complexity and Data Privacy Concerns: This means the integration of bioinformatics tools in the current systems is quite complex and takes a lot of time; this also requires very specific knowledge. Data privacy issues, including strict regulations such as GDPR, require higher cybersecurity measures-which adds to operational costs and slows down project advancement.

Global Bioinformatics Market: Opportunities

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America: Growing biotechnology infrastructure and research investments in regions such as the Asia-Pacific and Latin America are increasing the demand for bioinformatics solutions. The favorable government policies and cost advantages in R&D drive opportunities for multinational corporations to expand their reach.

Growing biotechnology infrastructure and research investments in regions such as the Asia-Pacific and Latin America are increasing the demand for bioinformatics solutions. The favorable government policies and cost advantages in R&D drive opportunities for multinational corporations to expand their reach. Applications in Agricultural Biotechnology: Bioinformatics also plays a role in crop improvement through analyzing the genomic data on developing drought-resistant, pest-tolerant, and high-yielding crops. Increase in demands to produce food in a more environmentally friendly manner; thus, there is a greater need for bioinformatics to enter agricultural biotechnology with innovation and collaborations.

Regional Analysis

It is estimated that North America will hold 39.4% of the bioinformatics market by 2024, as the region has a strong biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. The region enjoys high investments in R&D, and government support for increasing funding, coupled with continuous advancements related to NGS and AI technologies. These aspects, along with an immensely talented labor force relating to computational biology and data analytics, further fortify its leading position in the market. Further, it has been accelerated by the Precision Medicine Initiative, together with the rise in demand for personalized medicine within oncology and rare diseases. Collaboration by technology providers and health entities will further ensure more scalability and access within the region.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Bioinformatics Market

November 2024: Illumina partnered with an academic consortium to develop AI-driven bioinformatics tools for cancer genomics, enhancing diagnostic precision and treatment personalization.

Illumina partnered with an academic consortium to develop AI-driven bioinformatics tools for cancer genomics, enhancing diagnostic precision and treatment personalization. September 2024: Qiagen launched a cloud-based NGS analysis platform, streamlining workflows to accelerate precision medicine applications for pharmaceutical and clinical research users.

Qiagen launched a cloud-based NGS analysis platform, streamlining workflows to accelerate precision medicine applications for pharmaceutical and clinical research users. October 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired a USD 200 million bioinformatics startup specializing in transcriptomics data analysis to expand its advanced molecular biology research solutions portfolio.

Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired a USD 200 million bioinformatics startup specializing in transcriptomics data analysis to expand its advanced molecular biology research solutions portfolio. August 2023: IBM Watson Health organized the Genomics & Bioinformatics Summit, showcasing AI's transformative role in genomic data interpretation and healthcare innovation.

IBM Watson Health organized the Genomics & Bioinformatics Summit, showcasing AI's transformative role in genomic data interpretation and healthcare innovation. June 2023: Eurofins Scientific invested USD 50 million to expand its U.S. bioinformatics research facilities, enhancing capabilities in genomics and proteomics studies.

