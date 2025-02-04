Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 7,926.1 Mn by 2034, at 7.9% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

According to Dimension Market Research, the global clinical trial supply and Logistics Market is expected to reach USD 4,000.7 million by 2025 and USD 7,926.1 million by 2034. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2034.

The global clinical trials logistics and supply base is developing at a high velocity with increased trials and investments in drug development. Trends such as IoT, AI, and blockchain drive supply chain improvement, real-time tracking, and compliance. Cold shipping for gene therapies and biologics remains significant, and digital platforms simplify inventory management.

Personalized medicine and rising chronic disease drive demand, but high compliance, infrastructure costs, and disruptions slow down the industry. North America is projected to lead the market, with Asia-Pacific expanding with emerging economies growing. Sustainable packaging and automation will dominate future development.

The US Overview

The Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market in the US is projected to reach USD 1258.4 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% over its forecast period.

The United States clinical trial supply and logistics market is the largest globally, driven by a robust pharmaceutical sector, leading CROs, and significant R&D investments. Practically 40% of global trials occur in America, supported by the FDA's regulative environment. Biologics, gene and cell therapies, and personalized therapy drive demand for cold chain logistics, with growing demand emerging for such therapies and drugs. AI, blockchain, and inventory software drive efficiency through technological innovation. Patient access is increased through in-home delivery and decentralized trials. With continued investments in precision medicine and collaborations, America will continue to dominate in clinical trials' logistics market.

Important Insights

Global Market Size Analysis: The Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market is estimated to reach USD 4,000.7 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 7,926.1 million by 2034.

The US Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market is projected to be valued at USD 1,258.4 million in 2025, with anticipated growth to USD 2,396.5 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 7.4%.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share, accounting for approximately 37.4% of the Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market in 2025.

Major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent Inc., Parexel International, Almac Group, Marken, Piramal Pharma Solutions, UDG Healthcare, DHL, FedEx, and others.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market: Trends

Adoption of Advanced Digital Technologies: AI, blockchain, and IoT are revolutionizing efficiency in trials. AI analysis optimizes stock management, blockchain enables traceability, and IoT aids in real-time tracking, all contributing to increased transparency and reduced inefficiencies.

Decentralized trials and direct-to-patient drug delivery reduce the need for site visits, with real-time tracking and remote monitoring supporting effective distribution, post-pandemic acceleration, and patient model enablements.

Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive Global Clinical Supplies and Logistics market is primarily dominated by Parexel International, Catalent, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and DHL International, competing in terms of service, geographical presence, and technology development. Acquisitions and mergers represent a significant strategy for service development and geographical presence, and alliances with pharmaceutical companies and CROs enhance marketplace presence.

Involvement in state-of-the-art technology such as temperature-managed logistics and blockchain for transparency in the supply chain generates a competitive edge for companies. Regional companies cater to niche requirements, offering cost-effective alternatives in emerging economies, and driving innovation for added complexity in trials in demand.

Some of the prominent market players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Catalent, Inc.

Parexel International

Almac Group

Marken

Piramal Pharma Solutions

UDG Healthcare

DHL

FedEx

Movianto

Packaging Coordinators Inc.

Ceva Logistics

Clinevo Technologies

Other Key Players

Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 4,000.7 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 7,926.1 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 7.9% The US Market Size (2024) USD 1,258.4 Mn North America Revenue Share (2024) 7.4% Historical Data 2019 - 2024 Forecast Data 2026 - 2034 Base Year 2024 Estimate Year 2025 Segments Covered By Service, By Phase, By Therapeutic Area, By End-User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

Logistics and distribution are projected to dominate the clinical trial supply market, holding 27.1% of the market share in 2025. Logistics and distribution have an important role in delivering drugs, medical devices, and bio-samples in a timely and secure manner, specifically for geographically dispersed trials.

Cold chain logistics, important for biologics, gene therapies, and vaccines, is a key growth driver, with temperature-sensitive shipping and temperature-sensitive distribution networks. Regulatory compliance such as GDP compliance and increased demand for decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) contribute to value in logistics, with efficient and worldwide delivery at complex locations in trials.

Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Segmentation

By Service

Logistics & Distribution

Storage & Retention

Packaging, Labeling, And Blinding

Manufacturing

Comparator Sourcing

Other Services

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

CNS And Mental Disorders

Other Therapeutic Area

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Biologicals

Medical Devices

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market: Driver

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Globally: With increased long-term disease burden in the form of cardiovascular disease and cancer, demand for new drugs is growing, and nations with cost-effective, heterogeneous patient pools such as India, Brazil, and China, are driving trial growth.

Regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA, EMA, and NMPA enforce strict compliance for cold chain maintenance, serialization, and drug tracking, prompting pharmaceutical companies to partner with logistics providers and invest in technologies to meet global standards.

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market: Restraints

Cold chain logistics, essential for biologics and gene therapies, is costly due to temperature control requirements, specialized packaging, and infrastructure needs, posing a challenge for smaller companies with limited financial resources.

Disruptions from political unrest, pandemics, and trade restrictions have delayed drug deliveries and created raw material shortages, making logistics planning more complex and increasing operational risks in clinical trials.

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market: Opportunities

There is a growing practice of holding trials in emerging economies such as China, India, and Latin America, providing cost savings and access to a pool of large patient populations, providing an opportunity for logistics providers to develop strengthened supply chain management capabilities.

The shift towards personalized therapies, such as cell and gene therapies, requires customized logistics solutions, including ultra-cold storage and rapid delivery, creating growth opportunities for providers with advanced capabilities in specialized supply chains.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold 37.4% of overall revenue in 2025, dominating the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics market. North America is supported by a high concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, strong infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology for optimizing efficiency in supply chains.

U.S. regulatory frameworks, including the FDA, make trials easier, with possible space for more clinical studies. High investments in R&D, incentives for governments, and a high patient pool allow for rapid recruitment and patient maintenance. Alliances between leaders in industries, CROs, and alliances between logistics providers simplify supply chain management, positioning North America in a strong position in the market.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market

January 2025: Thermo Fisher Scientific and Pfizer partnered to enhance supply chain transparency through blockchain, improving drug traceability, minimizing counterfeiting risks, and optimizing real-time monitoring.

December 2024: Catalent invested $150 million in cold chain infrastructure, focusing on biologics, gene therapies, and mRNA treatments to enhance storage, reduce risks, and accelerate timelines.

November 2024: DHL International introduced IoT-enabled tracking solutions at the Global Clinical Trials Expo, enhancing real-time monitoring, ensuring temperature control, and improving compliance across global clinical trials.

October 2024: Parexel acquired a minority stake in an Indian logistics provider to expand in Asia-Pacific, enhancing last-mile delivery and regulatory expertise for growing clinical trials.

August 2024: Almac Group partnered with Moderna to accelerate vaccine trial logistics, focusing on maintaining stringent temperature controls and optimizing supply chain resilience for vaccine development.

