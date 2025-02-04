Deadline Alert: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming March 4, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVNC) securities between February 29, 2024 and December 6, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR REVANCE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On September 23, 2024, Revance disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had "received a notice to remedy alleged material breaches, including breaches of the maximum levels of buffer stock and required efforts to promote and sell Teoxane products, under the Company's exclusive distribution agreement with Teoxane SA.” Revance further revealed that, “[i]n light of these discussions,” a previously announced tender offer by Crown Laboratories, Inc. (“Crown”) had been delayed until at least October 4, 2024.

On this news, Revance's stock price fell $0.44, or 7.7%, to close at $5.37 per share on September 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 9, 2024, Revance disclosed that it had amended its merger agreement with Crown, and that Crown would shortly commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Revance’s common stock for $3.10 per share in cash – a drop of over 50% in the purchase price.

On this news, Revance’s stock price fell $0.79, or 20.7%, to close at $3.03 per share on December 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Revance was in material breach of the Distribution Agreement; (2) the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of litigation, as well as monetary and reputational harm; (3) all the foregoing increased the risk that the Tender Offer would be delayed and/or amended; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Revance securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 4, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

