Piyush and Nirav Patel Expand the Legacy of Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ in Georgia

Savannah, GA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit proudly celebrates Piyush Patel and Nirav Patel, the franchisees behind two thriving locations in Pooler and Savannah, Georgia. With backgrounds in entrepreneurship and a shared passion for delivering quality food, the Patel duo has quickly become a standout example of the brand’s values and success.

After immigrating from Canada in pursuit of greater opportunities, Piyush and Nirav, who are brother-in-laws, discovered Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and were immediately drawn to its iconic slow-smoked barbecue and robust franchise support system. On July 15, 2024, they officially took ownership of the Pooler and Savannah locations, beginning a journey that has already made a significant impact on their local communities.

“When we first tasted the Chicken Mac & Cheese and Loaded Potatoes, we knew this was the right fit,” said Piyush Patel. “We’ve always looked for business opportunities that align with our values and vision. Dickey’s offered not just exceptional food but a proven business model that we could trust.”

The Patels bring years of entrepreneurial experience, having owned grocery stores, gas stations, and other food ventures in Canada. However, it was the support and training provided by Dickey’s corporate team that solidified their decision to join the brand.

“The Dickey’s team has been incredibly supportive from day one,” said Nirav Patel. “From comprehensive training to ongoing guidance, the corporate team made us feel like family and set us up for success. Their catering model, in particular, has been a game-changer for our business.”

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, praised the Patels’ entrepreneurial spirit and dedication. “Piyush and Nirav embody what it means to be successful franchisees. Their commitment to quality, service, and community is a testament to the values we hold dear at Dickey’s. We’re proud to have them as part of our family.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., echoed the sentiment. “Piyush and Nirav have brought energy and innovation to their stores, creating memorable experiences for their guests. Their passion for growth and their belief in the Dickey’s brand is inspiring. We look forward to supporting them as they expand their footprint in Georgia.”

The Patels are already planning to expand their footprint in Georgia. They are actively scouting locations in Rincon, Statesboro, and Richmond Hill, with a vision of bringing Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to even more communities.

“Georgia offers so much potential for growth, and we’re excited to be part of the Dickey’s family as we continue to build our business,” said Piyush Patel. “We love connecting with our guests and sharing the authentic barbecue experience that Dickey’s is known for.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

