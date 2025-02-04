INTO survey reveals visa delays as major challenge for international students

LONDON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visa delays are significantly impacting international students' experiences of studying abroad, according to a survey released by INTO , a leading international education services provider.

The survey, which collected responses from 2,261 international students from over 100 countries enrolling in universities in the UK and US, highlights the growing challenge of visa processing as a barrier to higher education mobility.

With increasing visa scrutiny impacting many study abroad destinations, this issue is expected to remain a significant factor in 2025, affecting students' pre-enrolment journeys.

Among the key findings, 21% of students reported visa appointment and processing delays as the top reason for postponing their confirmation of university placement. This issue was particularly acute in South Asia, where 28% of students cited visa delays as a primary obstacle.

The challenges didn’t end at confirmation. Visa processing delays also disrupted orientation attendance, with 45% of students who missed orientation citing delayed visa approvals. These disruptions highlight a critical need for more streamlined and predictable visa processes to support international student mobility.

John Sykes, CEO of INTO , said: “These findings serve as a powerful message for governments, educational authorities, and universities to work together in addressing visa delays, ensuring students are supported in their aspirations to study abroad. At INTO, we are dedicated to overcoming these challenges, driving positive change in international education, and continuing to create transformative opportunities for students to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world.”

The survey also uncovered several other critical trends shaping the international education landscape.

Pre-arrival support makes a difference

The results underscore the need for visa support and pre-arrival services in creating a seamless experience for students as they begin their study abroad journey. To address the growing demand for such support, INTO has introduced a range of pre-arrival programs and support services.

Get Ready to Study: INTO developed the online learning course ‘ Get Ready to Study ’ to help UK-bound international students access key academic and personal tools to have a smooth transition into higher education and prepare for UK life and study. Students who participated in the program reported higher levels of satisfaction on arrival (89%) and preparedness for their studies (92%) compared to non-participants. These findings underscore the value of robust pre-arrival support in enhancing the student experience.

The high satisfaction rate from the program was reflected in the feedback, with one student commenting: “It prepares international students to know what they will face at INTO University Partnerships, and to acquire new skills.” Another student shared: “I was fully ready to start my program before my start date.”

PASS Program: INTO’s PASS Program was developed to provide an enhanced level of visa support and guidance for US-bound international students. The program is free of charge, with a central goal of ensuring higher education in the US is more accessible to international students. Our recent survey shows that 94% of students who participate in PASS have high arrival satisfaction.

It has helped more than 2000 students so far from India, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkey, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Kazakhstan - among many others - successfully obtain their F-1 visas.

Pablo, an undergraduate student at Oregon State University, said: “I think all students should speak with the PASS team before their first interview appointment, it is incredibly helpful."

Automated Credibility Interview: INTO has developed an automated system that identifies UK-bound international students most likely to be viewed as ‘high-risk’ by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), offering a credibility interview as part of their visa application process.

These applicants are notified and urged to complete the Automated Credibility Interview when they receive their offer letter. This allows them to schedule an appropriate time to complete a self-recorded interview which can be completed at a time that best suits them. This self-recorded interview system ensures that applicants are able to receive an offer swiftly and prevents further delays to the application process. Over 100 students have submitted their visa application following successful completion of the automated credibility interview task so far.

Increasing competition among study destinations

Over half of students considered alternative destinations before choosing the UK or US, with over 40% of those considering alternatives beyond the traditional “Big 4”— the UK, US, Canada, and Australia. Europe, in particular, remained a strong contender across all regions, reinforcing findings from INTO’s 2024 Global Agent Survey . This trend highlights a rise in students exploring options closer to home to benefit from lower study costs and cultural proximity, reflecting the increasing competitiveness of global education markets.

Beyond Europe, student preferences also followed similar regional patterns identified in INTO’s 2024 Global Agent Survey. Students from East Asia were most likely to consider Singapore and Malaysia, while students from the Middle East and North Africa mainly looked to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, and students from the China, Hong Kong, and Macau region gravitated towards Hong Kong.

Employability and career aspirations

Students indicated that the ability to secure internships, gain professional experience, and connect with employers while studying were among their top priorities. Around 50% say they plan to participate in work placements during their studies, while one-third intend to pursue post-study work opportunities through programs like the Graduate Route in the UK and OPT in the US.

This data reflects the growing emphasis on preparing students for the workforce in an increasingly competitive global job market and the critical role of employability-focused initiatives in attracting and retaining students. It also highlights the importance of ongoing support throughout their studies, ensuring access to work opportunities and career development while living in their chosen study destination.

Last year, INTO launched its Return & Connect initiative, a platform designed to support international students returning to their home countries after completing their studies overseas, connecting them with employer and alumni networks, for in-market work experience and post-study work placements both during and after their study overseas.

Shifting decision drivers

Beyond university rankings, factors like personal safety and employability have grown in importance over the past three years. Work experience opportunities are now the second-highest priority for South Asian students, while personal safety is a key consideration in the Middle East. Perceptions of safety and security, coupled with career prospects, are increasingly influencing students' final choices.

“The insights from this survey not only help us understand the challenges faced by our students but also guide our efforts in creating impactful solutions,” added Sykes. “We’re proud of the work we do to support students, from pre-arrival programs to career readiness initiatives, ensuring their success both during and after their studies.”

“As a global leader in international student recruitment and support, INTO remains committed to addressing these challenges and creating seamless opportunities for students to achieve their academic and career goals.”

INTO connects ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has helped over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.

Read the full survey findings here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a82aff0-4c74-46c8-a244-25de5b2344b3