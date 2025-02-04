Sunlight Solutions Strengthens Offerings with New Property and Casualty Focused Division

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlight Solutions, a cloud-native provider of core administration technology and innovative Insurtech services, announces Sunlight P&C, a Property and Casualty focused division – a move underscoring the company’s continued dedication to addressing the evolving needs of the insurance industry. This strategic realignment is aimed at delivering specialized solutions that cater to the unique challenges faced by P&C carriers, MGAs, and Brokers.

“The needs of P&C insurers are continually evolving. We’ve found that focusing on specific markets allows us to move fast and adapt to what our clients need,” said Didier Lamour, CEO. “The creation of a business unit to solely focus on P&C is the next step in our journey to build customer focus into Sunlight Solutions.”

Leading this new division is John Morey, who has over 15 years of experience in product development, marketing, and business development and has a proven track record of driving innovation and growth. John stated, “I am excited to lead the expanded P&C-focused effort at Sunlight. The P&C market has been a key area of success for Sunlight since its inception. This new structure will enable us to explore the market further and provide even more value to our clients.”

The establishment of Sunlight P&C represents a significant milestone in Sunlight Solutions' growth trajectory. By concentrating resources on this specific segment, the company aims to leverage its expertise and innovative technology to offer tailored solutions that bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of P&C insurers.

