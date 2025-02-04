UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its factsheet for the fourth quarter of 2024

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as of 31 December 2024.

2024 Q4 KEY EVENTS

Total aggregated FY 2024 Revenue and YTD EBITDA amounted to 6,420 kEUR and 4,155 kEUR, respectively. Wind parks managed under UAB “Žaliosios investicijos” produced 14% less than envisioned with a captured price 32% less than projected. This is driven by low winds during 2024 and lower than estimated electricity prices.

In December 2024, Investment Company divested 65.5 MW operating Solar PV portfolio in Poland (Energy Solar Projekty sp.z o.o).

The decline in Fund’s NAV was driven by a drop in the valuation of two remaining solar PV portfolios in Poland. This reduction is attributed to a 30% decrease in electricity price forecasts and a higher WACC, driven by incomplete construction. Conversely, value gains were recorded from UAB “Žaliosios investicijos “ and Zala Elektriba SIA, due to secured construction permits. Remaining projects are valued using the asset method, with real value gains expected upon obtaining building permits.

Solar development in Poland:

The construction of 67.8 MW total capacity PV Energy Projects sp.z o.o portfolio nears completion. As of reporting period, 44.8 MW are operational. 5 projects (1 MW each) are planned to be energized in Q1 2025. The anticipated COD for the entire park is set for September 2025.

The PL SUN sp.z o.o. portfolio, with a total capacity of 114.7 MW, is divided into two phases. The construction works of the first phase (66.6 MW) were largely finalized in 2024 Q2. 26.4 MW were energized in Q4. The remaining 40.2 MW are scheduled to be energized by 2025 Q2. The second phase (48.1 MW) commenced construction in October 2024. Module and inverter supply agreements as well as Balance of System and technical advisory contracts are signed. Modules were delivered to 5 sites (total capacity of 31 MW). Mounting structure construction and modules mounting works have been started in 4 sites (total capacity of 25.42 MW).

Wind Projects:

Energy Production license for the Anykščiai wind farm was obtained in August 2024, for Jonava and Rokiškis wind farms the license obtainal is schduled for Q2 2025.

The 112 MW wind farm developed under Zala Elektriba SIA is scheduled to reach RtB in Q1 2025.

Hybrid Projects:

Design works of a hybrid project managed by UAB “KNT Holding” and hybrid project managed by UAB “Ekoelektra” is underway to develop detailed equipment and technology specifications. Finalizing necessary agreements for project infrastructure.

