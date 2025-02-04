World’s First Holographic 3D Ad Network Launches at Simon Malls Nationwide

New York, New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologram Media Network (HMN) has launched the world’s first always-on holographic advertising network, built in collaboration with Proto Hologram. Featuring next-generation Proto Luma devices, the network spans Simon ® malls across the nation, offering a revolutionary platform that merges the digital and physical worlds in dynamic, interactive ways.

The network – which has already deployed across 30 premier Simon locations – including Los Angeles’ Del Amo Mall, New York’s Roosevelt Field Mall, Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall, Nashville’s Opry Mills, and Chicago’s Woodfield Mall – offers limited advertising inventory, featuring 3D creative advertising programmed alongside exclusive IP content collaborations. Each month's holographic show is curated with captivating storytelling from major studios, creators, artists, and influencers, as well as live interactive hologram events with celebrities. Initial content showcased experiences for Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in December and Sony Pictures' Paddington in Peru in February, immersing customers in lifelike 3D encounters with beloved characters and creating unforgettable and interactive moments.

Unprecedented Engagement Metrics and Cutting-Edge Experiences

Early data highlights the effectiveness of HMN’s installations, with viewers engaging with holograms for an average of 24 seconds— over 500% higher than video dwell times on leading social media platforms like TikTok. This extended watch time underscores the ability of HMN’s holograms to command attention in today’s crowded media landscape. Augmented Reality (AR) experiences integrated with holographic displays are driving impressive 35% click-through rates, with thousands of customers engaging in the first two weeks of campaigns.

“Today’s consumers live in a world where engaging with 3D experiences is becoming second nature,” said James Andrew Felts, CEO of HMN. “Platforms like Meta Quest, Fortnite, and Roblox have normalized interacting with immersive content. HMN elevates this trend by bringing experiential media to real world spaces at scale, bridging the digital and physical spaces in ways that match changing customer expectations.”

A Game-Changer for Advertising

HMN represents a leap forward in advertising optionality in the Out-Of-Home space. Unlike conventional 3D illusions or anamorphic screens, HMN offers holographic experiences that are three-dimensional and with no headsets or special equipment needed, creating captivating communal experiences. These displays bring content to life with a level of depth and realism that hasn't been seen at scale in high traffic media locations like malls.

“I’ve witnessed the evolution of countless mediums, but nothing compares to this,” said Proto Founder David Nussbaum, who has spent over 25 years in marketing and entertainment. “Together with HMN, we’re not just delivering ads—we’re creating personal, unforgettable moments at scale. This is a new era for interactive media, where the lines between the digital and physical worlds disappear.”

Augmented Reality (AR) is core to HMN's offering, seamlessly integrated into holographic promotions and content shows. Viewers can unlock exclusive AR experiences, save them to personalized accounts, and reengage with interactive features. For example, viewers of the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 showcase could scan a QR code to unlock an AR scene with characters for photos and further engagement.

Technology Tailored for Retail

The Proto Luma, Proto’s latest innovation, powers the HMN network. Designed for retail, the Luma is more compact and cost-effective than Proto’s flagship Epic, while still delivering vivid 3D holograms. Its integration with Proto’s proprietary AI Persona tools and RetailSage fleet management system ensures seamless operation at scale.

Proto is the original hologram device and spatial compute platform already in use by Fortune 500 companies worldwide across enterprise, healthcare, education, entertainment and more. In the retail space, Proto has previously partnered with companies including Amazon, Burberry, H&M, Walmart, Target and Verizon.

HMN and Proto will execute monthly live events featuring celebrities, influencers and brand ambassadors. In December, comedian Howie Mandel delighted shoppers by interacting with them in real-time via hologram, turning a routine outing into an extraordinary experience.

Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, has a longstanding reputation for innovation and enhancing the shopping experience. Known for blending retail with entertainment and lifestyle offerings, Simon has consistently redefined what modern malls can achieve. From advanced digital wayfinding systems to integrating omnichannel retail strategies, Simon continues to lead in creating immersive environments that draw and engage shoppers. Their embrace of cutting-edge technology underscores their commitment to staying ahead in an evolving retail landscape.

"Hologram Media Network (HMN) represents the next frontier of engagement for Simon," said Dennis Tietjen, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Simon. "We’re excited to collaborate on bringing this revolutionary technology to our properties, transforming the way brands connect with shoppers and delivering an unparalleled experience for our guests."





Future Expansion

HMN will soon announce deployments with additional malls and plans to expand the network to 150 Proto units by the end of 2025.

“Our vision is not just to present holograms but to create a dynamic ecosystem where customers can interact with digital content in the real world,” Felts explained. "This is a glimpse into the future we envision, where consumers experience the blending of their online and physical worlds.”

About Hologram Media Network:

Hologram Media Network is a pioneering digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform specializing in immersive, 3D holographic experiences. With a mission to revolutionize consumer engagement in the real world, we deploy cutting-edge hologram units in high-traffic locations such as shopping malls and movie theaters. By combining innovative technology with strategic placement, we offer advertisers unparalleled opportunities to captivate audiences in dynamic, interactive ways. Our vision is to create a nationwide network of 200 premium hologram displays within two years, setting a new standard for DOOH advertising.

To learn more about Hologram Media Network, visit www.hologrammedia.net

About Proto Inc.:

Proto Inc. is the patented leader in hologram technology and AI spatial computing. Proto devices and its platform are in use across enterprise, finance, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment. Invented in Los Angeles and with showrooms and distribution partners around the globe, Proto distributes the large Proto Epic and Proto Luma, the desktop-sized Proto M, and a suite of hologram AI and spatial computing services. Learn more at protohologram.com

