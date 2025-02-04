REVO ZERO Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Bring Zero-Emissions Transportation to the Masses

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REVO ZERO, an innovative leader in zero-emissions transportation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Netcapital. This campaign offers supporters and investors an opportunity to play a direct role in advancing the zero-emissions revolution.

“Our mission has always been to make hassle-free, zero-emissions transportation accessible to everyone,” said Ruben Creus, CEO of REVO ZERO. “We believe that it takes a crowd to start a REVOlution and we wanted to invite our loyal supporters to join us in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.”

Through this campaign, anyone can invest in REVO ZERO for as little as $250 or as much as they want. Hosted on Netcapital, a trusted crowdfunding platform, this initiative is open under Regulation CF, allowing participation from both accredited and non-accredited investors.

As an exciting benefit, supporters can apply their investment towards the pre-order of the Model ENERGY SUV, REVO ZERO’s flagship large luxury vehicle featuring a 700-mile range and a 7-minute refueling time. The Model ENERGY leverages cutting-edge pFC Technology, coupling a plug-in battery with a hydrogen fuel cell for unmatched range, refueling time, and sustainability. This groundbreaking innovation represents a major leap forward in zero-emissions mobility and brings the next generation of zero-emissions vehicles to the market.

Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc., emphasized the benefits of the Regulation CF framework: “Regulation CF allows companies to access a new source of capital by offering securities to a diverse group of investors, including individual retail investors that are non-accredited. In addition to raising capital, Regulation CF campaigns can help raise awareness about your business and attract potential customers or partners. We look forward to working with REVO ZERO to build a community of supporters who are interested in helping REVO ZERO succeed."

The crowdfunding campaign will remain open for a limited time, and supporters are encouraged to act quickly. For more information, or to invest, visit the official campaign page on Netcapital:

https://netcapital.com/companies/revozero

Join the REVOlution towards ZERO-emissions

REVO ZERO’s journey is just beginning. By investing today, you’re not only supporting a company—you’re becoming part of a mission to revolutionize transportation for a sustainable future.

For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:

media@revozero.com

About REVO ZERO:

REVO ZERO is a pioneering company dedicated to creating convenient, hassle-free zero-emissions transportation solutions. Committed to sustainability and innovation, REVO ZERO is leading the way toward a greener future.