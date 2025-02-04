nuEra Launches February Fundraiser, Exclusive Rollin’ Rosa Collab & Community Events

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This February, nuEra Cannabis is rolling out exclusive product drops, community initiatives, and major savings for cannabis lovers. The month features an exclusive Rollin’ Rosa pre-roll collection, special Valentine’s Day promotions (Feb 9-14), and a fundraiser for the Care Moor Foundation (Feb 20) to support underserved communities in Illinois.





Rollin’ Rosa x nuEra: A Limited-Edition Collaboration (Mid-February)

nuEra is excited to collaborate with Rollin’ Rosa, a brand celebrated for high-quality rolling accessories and artistic design, to offer a luxury pre-roll experience available only at nuEra dispensaries starting mid-February.

What’s inside the collection?

A curated selection of premium strains (Jungle Pie, Slurtymints & Cheetah Piss)

Expertly rolled pre-rolls featuring Rollin’ Rosa’s signature rose petal filter-tipped cones

Elegantly packaged, offering a smooth, flavorful experience for cannabis connoisseurs



This limited-edition pre-roll drop is a celebration of artistry and craftsmanship in cannabis culture—available only while supplies last at nuEra dispensaries in Chicago, Aurora, Champaign, Urbana, Pekin, East Peoria, DeKalb, and East Dubuque.

Exclusive Chicago Event: Meet the Founders

Rollin’ Rosa founders Vanessa and Victoria will be popping up at nuEra Chicago on February 14 from 12 PM - 4 PM to share their journey as pioneers in the industry and their mission to empower women and minorities in cannabis.

This one-of-a-kind collection will be available at nuEra dispensaries across the State:

Valentine’s Day Specials: Love & Cannabis (Feb 9-14)

Make this Valentine’s Day extra special with exclusive cannabis discounts , gift bundles, and dispensary gift cards—perfect for yourself or a loved one.

Limited-time offers include:

20-30% off top cannabis brands, including:

20% off Vessel smoking devices

20% off GTI (Rythm, Dogwalkers, Shine, Incredibles & more)

20% off Flora Arbor (Revenant, Royal Tree, Tical & more)

20% off Nez Flower

25% off Ascend (Ozone & more)

25% off Verano (Bitz, Savvy, Essence, Encore, Avexia & more)

30% off Cheetah Vape Carts

30% off Cannect Wellness Flower, Resin & Sauce



Discounts on fan-favorite flower, vapes & edibles—perfect for a cozy night in or pre-dinner relaxation.

Specials run February 9-14, while supplies last.

Support Care Moor: Shop & Give Back (Feb 20)

On February 20, nuEra will donate 5% of sales from nuEra products and select Illinois Black-owned brands—including 93 Boyz, Tical, and Galaxy Labs—to the Care Moor Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for underserved communities.

How to Participate:

Shop in-store or online at any nuEra dispensary to contribute.

Follow @nuera.il on Instagram and Facebook for updates on participating products and donation progress.





About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com .

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:

Twitter: @nuEraCannabis

Facebook: facebook.com/nuEraCannabis

Instagram: @ nuera.il