nuEra Launches February Fundraiser, Exclusive Rollin’ Rosa Collab & Community Events

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This February, nuEra Cannabis is rolling out exclusive product drops, community initiatives, and major savings for cannabis lovers. The month features an exclusive Rollin’ Rosa pre-roll collection, special Valentine’s Day promotions (Feb 9-14), and a fundraiser for the Care Moor Foundation (Feb 20) to support underserved communities in Illinois.
Rollin’ Rosa x nuEra: A Limited-Edition Collaboration (Mid-February)
nuEra is excited to collaborate with Rollin’ Rosa, a brand celebrated for high-quality rolling accessories and artistic design, to offer a luxury pre-roll experience available only at nuEra dispensaries starting mid-February.
What’s inside the collection?
- A curated selection of premium strains (Jungle Pie, Slurtymints & Cheetah Piss)
- Expertly rolled pre-rolls featuring Rollin’ Rosa’s signature rose petal filter-tipped cones
- Elegantly packaged, offering a smooth, flavorful experience for cannabis connoisseurs
This limited-edition pre-roll drop is a celebration of artistry and craftsmanship in cannabis culture—available only while supplies last at nuEra dispensaries in Chicago, Aurora, Champaign, Urbana, Pekin, East Peoria, DeKalb, and East Dubuque.
Exclusive Chicago Event: Meet the Founders
Rollin’ Rosa founders Vanessa and Victoria will be popping up at nuEra Chicago on February 14 from 12 PM - 4 PM to share their journey as pioneers in the industry and their mission to empower women and minorities in cannabis.
This one-of-a-kind collection will be available at nuEra dispensaries across the State:
- Chicago Dispensary
- East Peoria Dispensary
- Champaign Dispensary
- Urbana Dispensary
- Pekin Dispensary
- Aurora Dispensary
- DeKalb Dispensary
- East Dubuque Dispensary
Valentine’s Day Specials: Love & Cannabis (Feb 9-14)
Make this Valentine’s Day extra special with exclusive cannabis discounts, gift bundles, and dispensary gift cards—perfect for yourself or a loved one.
Limited-time offers include:
- 20-30% off top cannabis brands, including:
- 20% off Vessel smoking devices
- 20% off GTI (Rythm, Dogwalkers, Shine, Incredibles & more)
- 20% off Flora Arbor (Revenant, Royal Tree, Tical & more)
- 20% off Nez Flower
- 25% off Ascend (Ozone & more)
- 25% off Verano (Bitz, Savvy, Essence, Encore, Avexia & more)
- 30% off Cheetah Vape Carts
- 30% off Cannect Wellness Flower, Resin & Sauce
Discounts on fan-favorite flower, vapes & edibles—perfect for a cozy night in or pre-dinner relaxation.
Specials run February 9-14, while supplies last.
Support Care Moor: Shop & Give Back (Feb 20)
On February 20, nuEra will donate 5% of sales from nuEra products and select Illinois Black-owned brands—including 93 Boyz, Tical, and Galaxy Labs—to the Care Moor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for underserved communities.
How to Participate:
- Shop in-store or online at any nuEra dispensary to contribute.
- Follow @nuera.il on Instagram and Facebook for updates on participating products and donation progress.
About nuEra Cannabis:
nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com.
Stay connected with nuEra on social media:
Twitter: @nuEraCannabis
Facebook: facebook.com/nuEraCannabis
Instagram: @nuera.il
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbe5e457-1d4f-4f5f-a571-1a8c3e1b56db
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbe5e457-1d4f-4f5f-a571-1a8c3e1b56db