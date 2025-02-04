NVO INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Novo Nordisk A/S Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NVO) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Novo Nordisk securities between November 2, 2022 and December 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NVO.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Novo Nordisk’s projected successful outcome of Novo Nordisk’s phase 3 CagriSema study on obesity, named “REDEFINE-1,” while avoiding discussions centered around dosage tolerability; (2) Novo Nordisk’s repeated optimistic claims that CagriSema would achieve at least 25% weight loss in the REDEFINE-1 study fell short of reality; and (3) the utilization of the “flexible protocol” limited the study’s ability to effectively provide weight loss data on the dosage tested, suggesting either that tolerability was significantly worse than anticipated, resulting in patients titrating down their dosages to avoid complications, or that the patient selection process was rushed, leading to the onboarding of patients that did not desire to even achieve the 25% weight loss Novo Nordisk sought to demonstrate.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NVO. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Novo Nordisk you have until March 25, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com