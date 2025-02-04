Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CBNK) Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on March 7, 2025 to unitholders of record on February 28, 2025.

