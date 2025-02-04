Key Tronic Corporation Plans to Expand Operations in Arkansas and Vietnam

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq KTCC), a world class provider of manufacturing and design engineering services, today announced that it plans to significantly increase production capacity in Arkansas and Vietnam in order to continue to benefit from the growing customer demand for rebalancing their contract manufacturing. This expansion is also expected to help mitigate the adverse impact and uncertainties surrounding the recently announced tariffs on goods manufactured in China and Mexico.

In Arkansas, the Company has signed a new lease to significantly increase the size of its current manufacturing footprint by June 2025. In Vietnam, Key Tronic has ample space in its current facility and plans to double its manufacturing capacity by September 2025 with a significant investment in capital equipment.

“Our customers are very excited about our plans to increase our production capacity capabilities in the US and in Vietnam,” said Brett Larsen, President and CEO of Key Tronic Corporation. “These initiatives reflect the longstanding trend to nearshore production away from China, and may also help address the potential adverse impact of tariff increases. Our US-based production provides customers with outstanding flexibility, engineering support, and ease of communications, and our Vietnam-based production offers the high-quality, low-cost choice that was associated with China in the past. In the coming months, we’ll have more to say about these expansions.”

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading design engineering and contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. Key Tronic provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Key Tronic’s opportunities and its partnership, the potential success of Key Tronic and the customer, and related revenues. Forward-looking statements include all passages containing verbs such as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects or targets or nouns corresponding to such verbs. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are primarily relevant to expected future events or revenue or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the success and timing of our expansion plans; the success and timing of ramping; availability and timing and receipt of critical parts or components; demand from customers and sales channels; the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the previously reported financial statement restatements and related material weaknesses, the May 2024 cybersecurity incident and the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.