O-I Glass Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Rapidly Implementing O-I’s Fit To Win Initiative To Significantly Improve Performance

Anticipate Stronger 2025 Earnings and Cash Flow

O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I”) (NYSE: OI) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Results





Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to

To the Company

Earnings Per Share Earnings Before

Income Taxes

$M Cash Provided by

Operating Activities

$M FY24 FY23 FY24 FY23 FY24 FY23 Reported ($0.69) $(0.67) $38 $67 $489 $818 Adjusted Earnings

Earnings Per Share (Diluted) Segment Operating Profit

$M Free Cash Flow – Source (Use)

$M FY24 FY23 FY24 FY23 FY24 FY23 Non - GAAP $0.81

Guidance: $0.70-$0.80 $3.09 $748 $1,193 ($128)

Guidance: ($130-$170) $130

"2024 was a challenging year for the company, with a decline in net sales and earnings before income taxes. Performance was impacted by market pressures including lower average selling prices, reduced sales volumes and temporarily higher operating costs, as we cut our inventory levels. Faced with these challenges, we took decisive action to reduce costs and manage working capital,” said Gordon Hardie, O-I Glass CEO.

“Looking ahead, we are aggressively implementing our Fit To Win initiative to drive improved performance and greater value. We expect this approach to enhance our overall competitiveness through greater operational efficiency, reduce enterprise costs and to position us for future sustainable value creation.”

“While we remain cautious about the commercial outlook, we anticipate better 2025 results driven by substantial cost savings from Fit To Win and higher production levels, as we moderate temporary curtailments.”

“We are committed to improving economic profit and free cash flow and delivering long-term value to our shareholders,” concluded Hardie.

Net sales for 2024 were $6.5 billion, a decrease of approximately 8 percent compared to $7.1 billion in the previous year. This decline was primarily due to a 2 percent decline in average selling prices, 4 percent lower sales volume (in tons), and unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Earnings before income taxes were $38 million in 2024, compared to $67 million in the prior year. Both years included items not representative of ongoing operations, such as $236 million in restructuring, pension settlement and asset impairment and other charges in 2024 and a $445 million goodwill impairment charge in the North America reporting unit in 2023. Earnings before income taxes for 2024 also reflected lower segment operating profit which was partially offset by lower interest expense and lower corporate retained and other costs.

Segment operating profit was $748 million in 2024, compared to $1,193 million in the previous year.

Americas: Segment operating profit in the Americas was $392 million, down from $511 million in the prior year. This decline was due to lower net price which impacted earnings by $41 million, a $37 million headwind from a 3.5 percent decline in sales volume (in tons), and a $44 million increase in operating costs attributed to additional temporary production curtailments to rebalance inventory levels and start-up costs at the company’s first MAGMA greenfield line in Bowling Green, KY. Additionally, segment operating profit reflected a $3 million favorable foreign currency translation.





Europe: Segment operating profit in Europe was $356 million, compared to $682 million in the prior year. This decline was due to lower net price which impacted earnings $140 million, a 4 percent decrease in sales volume (in tons) reducing segment operating profit by $29 million, and a $155 million increase in operating costs resulting from significant temporary production curtailments to rebalance inventories. Unfavorable foreign currency translation also impacted segment operating profit by $2 million.





Retained corporate and other costs were $134 million in 2024, down from $224 million in the prior year, due to lower corporate spending and management incentives.

Net interest expense totaled $335 million, down from $342 million in the prior year, reflecting lower refinancing charges which were partially offset by a higher interest rate environment.

The company reported a net loss attributable to the company of $0.69 per share in 2024, compared to a net loss of $0.67 per share in 2023.

Adjusted earnings were $0.81 per share (diluted) in 2024, slightly exceeding management’s most recent guidance of $0.70 to $0.80 per share (diluted), compared to $3.09 per share (diluted) in 2023.

Cash provided by operating activities was $489 million in 2024, compared to $818 million in 2023.

Free cash flow was a use of $128 million in 2024, which was slightly favorable to management’s most recent outlook range of a use of $130 million to $170 million and compared to a $130 million source of cash in the prior year. Free cash flow included capital expenditures of $617 million in 2024, compared to $688 million in 2023.

Total debt was $5.0 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $4.9 billion at the end of the previous year. Net debt was $4.2 billion, compared to $4.0 billion in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results





Net Loss Attributable to the Company

Earnings Per Share Loss Before Income Taxes

$M 4Q24 4Q23 4Q24 4Q23 Reported ($1.00) ($3.05) ($125) ($439) Adjusted Earnings

Earnings Per Share (Diluted) Segment Operating Profit

$M 4Q24 4Q23 4Q24 4Q23 Non – GAAP ($0.05) $0.12 $136 $168

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $1.5 billion, down from $1.6 billion in the prior year period and reflected 2 percent lower average selling prices and unfavorable foreign currency translation while sales volume (in tons) was flat with the prior year.

The company reported a $125 million loss before income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss before income taxes of $439 million in the prior year quarter. Most of the change was due to items not considered representative of ongoing operations, including $153 million of restructuring, pension settlement and asset impairment and other charges in 2024 and a $445 million goodwill impairment charge in the North America reporting unit in 2023. This loss before income taxes also reflected lower segment operating profit which was mostly offset by lower retained corporate and other costs.

Segment operating profit was $136 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $168 million in the prior year period.

Americas: Segment operating profit in the Americas was $96 million, up from $93 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Segment operating profit benefited $5 million from a 5 percent growth in sales volume (in tons) and $19 million in lower operating costs while unfavorable net price was a $16 million headwind. Additionally, segment operating profit was impacted $5 million from unfavorable foreign currency translation.





Europe: Segment operating profit in Europe was $40 million, down from $75 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Lower segment operating profit reflected $29 million of unfavorable net price and a $8 million impact from a 5 percent decrease in sales volume (in tons), partially offset by $3 million in lower operating costs. Unfavorable foreign currency translation also impacted segment operating profit by $1 million.





Retained corporate and other costs were $30 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $49 million in the prior year.

The company reported a net loss attributable to the company of $1.00 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $3.05 per share in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted earnings were a loss of $0.05 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share (diluted) in the prior year quarter.

2025 Outlook

2025 Guidance 2024 Actual Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.20 - $1.50 $0.81 Free Cash Flow – Source / (Use) ($M) $150 - $200 ($128)

O-I anticipates 2025 adjusted EPS will be in the range of $1.20 to $1.50 per share, representing a 50 to 85 percent increase from 2024 levels. While management maintains a cautious commercial outlook, the company’s Fit To Win cost savings initiatives should boost results. Net price will likely be a headwind due to competitive pressures in Europe, and sales volumes are projected to be flat or down slightly compared to 2024 levels. Although markets are expected to recover gradually, the company may choose to exit unprofitable businesses following restructuring actions and renewed focus on driving economic profit. Management anticipates lower operating costs due to between $175 and $200 million in Fit To Win benefits as well as higher production network utilization. Foreign currency translation will likely be an earnings headwind based on current exchange rates.

O-I expects free cash flow of between $150 and $200 million in 2025, a significant improvement from the $128 million use of cash in 2024. Higher anticipated free cash flow is attributed to improved earnings as well as lower capital expenditures and tax payments, although restructuring cash outflows are expected to increase compared to the previous year. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $400 and $450 million, down significantly from $617 million in 2024.

Guidance primarily reflects the company’s current view on sales and production volume, mix and working capital trends; it does not reflect potential impact of tariffs on U.S. imports or retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports. O-I’s adjusted earnings outlook assumes foreign currency rates as of January 31, 2025, and a full-year adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 33 to 36 percent. The earnings and cash flow guidance ranges may not fully reflect uncertainty in macroeconomic conditions, currency rates, energy and raw materials costs, supply chain disruptions, labor challenges, and success in global profitability improvement initiatives, among other factors.

About O-I Glass

