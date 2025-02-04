Navigate360 Advances Digital Threat Detection With Release Of AI-Enabled N.O.R.A.

RICHFIELD, OHIO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360, the leader in holistic school safety solutions, announces the launch of N.O.R.A. (Navigate360's Optimized Response Assistant), a purpose-built AI assistant that accelerates the identification, certainty, and response times associated with online threats. N.O.R.A. was developed by a world-class data science team leveraging Navigate360’s vast amount of data across mental health and safety. The advanced assistant is being released first as an enhancement to Navigate360 Digital Threat Detection and Shield360 offerings, helping schools identify potential threats and students in distress before harm occurs.

"Today's school environments are increasingly digital, and with so many tragic events, many schools have deployed digital tools to help get ahead of threats of violence and self-harm," said Jami Klotz, Chief Product Officer of Navigate360. "However, school staff and counselors frequently share that they receive too many false positive alerts regardless of the vendor they've chosen. They simply don’t have time to read each one, let alone analyze student communications and determine what action to take. N.O.R.A. bridges this gap, providing analysis of the alerts received and reducing the time to action."

N.O.R.A. leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze and interpret alerts, providing a detailed breakdown that helps school leaders understand the significance of each one. This innovative AI assistant not only identifies potential threats but also explains why the alert was triggered and what it means for the student involved.

This release ushers in the future of digital threat detection and mitigation. N.O.R.A. combines the best of open source and proprietary AI models to:

Increase accuracy

Reduce false positives

Identify appropriate interventions

Create awareness

With privacy at the forefront, N.O.R.A. processes data securely and with absolute confidentiality, ensuring student information is safeguarded while remaining committed to cultivating safe learning environments.

Key features of N.O.R.A include:

Enhanced Alert Interpretation: Breaks down complex alerts into digestible insights

Breaks down complex alerts into digestible insights Actionable Guidance: Provides a deeper understanding of student sentiment and needs, empowering you to quickly determine the most supportive response

Provides a deeper understanding of student sentiment and needs, empowering you to quickly determine the most supportive response Time-Saving Efficiency: Reduces the time staff spends sifting through data, allowing for quicker and more informed responses

Reduces the time staff spends sifting through data, allowing for quicker and more informed responses Scalable Solution: Supports understaffed schools by streamlining data analysis

Supports understaffed schools by streamlining data analysis Privacy and Security: Ensures complete confidentiality with all data being anonymized, encrypted, and encoded to exceeed government privacy guidelines and regulations

"N.O.R.A. is just the beginning," said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "Jami and our highly skilled data science team are on an exciting path to integrate this assistant more broadly, ensuring that schools can focus on creating safe and supportive environments without being bogged down by data overload. Since launch, we have seen 2.5 times increase in alert engagement and a 50% reduction in false alerts, ensuring that counselors and interventionists can act quickly and efficiently to help students in need. As we expand our AI capabilities platform-wide, our goal is to equip school staff with baseline pattern information and insights so they can quickly spot anomalies and reach kids sooner," continued Guilbault.

Navigate360 is committed to advancing the use of AI to empower schools, ensuring that staff can respond swiftly and effectively to potential threats. With N.O.R.A., schools are better equipped to protect their students, making informed decisions based on clear, concise, and actionable intelligence.

For more information about N.O.R.A. and other Navigate360 products, please visit the website today to learn more.