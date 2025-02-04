Kansas City Royals To Simulcast 10 Regular Season Games On Gray Media’s KCTV5/KSMO

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas City Royals today announced a partnership with Gray Media to provide new, expanded, and free access for fans by simulcasting 10 regular season broadcasts with FanDuel Sports Network, the Royals rightsholder partner. The games will be shown on KCTV5 (CBS), KSMO (MyNetwork) or both on Sundays throughout the season, with selected games to be announced at a later date.

This new partnership will greatly increase reach and access to the selected games, providing a new way for nearly 7 million households to watch the Royals. All 10 games will be broadcast on KSMO, with at least 6 also airing on KCTV5. Gray stations cover much of the Royals home television territory, including markets in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Arkansas.

“Sharing our games, highlighting our world-class athletes, and telling our story to as many people as possible is a top priority for us,” Royals President of Business Operations Brooks Sherman said. “This agreement gives our fans the power to watch however they want, whether that’s on cable, streaming, or local TV. We are thrilled to partner with Gray Media, and know their experience and expertise will be beneficial for both the Royals and our fans.”

“KCTV5, KSMO, and Gray Media are thrilled to bring the Royals back to free, over-the-air television,” said Curtis Miles, Vice President and General Manager of KCTV5 and KSMO. “Gray Media has made significant investments in live sports, and we’re proud to bring viewers what they want.”

In addition to the regular season broadcasts, the Royals and Gray will work together to create ancillary programming that will connect fans to their favorite team like never before. Royals players, coaches, leadership, and alumni could be featured in content bringing fans closer than ever and add ways for everyone to follow the team beyond games.

More information on the selected games and additional programming will be released prior to Opening Day, which will be March 27 against the Guardians.

About Gray Media

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN), is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Curtis Miles, KCTV/KSMO Vice President & General Manager, curtis.miles@graymedia.com