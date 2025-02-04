Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in January 2025

The Bundle ID for Samsung TV Plus (g15147002586) ranked first on Samsung Smart TV, while the Bundle ID for Hulu (com.hulu.plus.roku) led on Roku. On Apple TV, the Bundle ID for Plex Watch Live TV (383457673) was the most popular, and on Amazon Fire TV, the Bundle ID for Fubo (b019dchdzk) held the No. 1 spot

London, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.6 billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 92 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 62 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 95 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 80 distinct CTV apps

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (January 2025)

Roku

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285Hulu LLC
74519Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows74519Pluto Inc.
122834Hallmark TV122834Hallmark Channel
com.roku.nbaNBA73249NBA Properties Inc
43465Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports43465fubo
145039Watch OWN145039OWN LLC
com.fubotv.roku.foodnetworkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports43465fubo
151908The Roku Channel151908Roku
18746Fox Business Network18746Fox News
46041Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream46041Sling TV L.L.C.

Amazon Fire TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
b019dchdzkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZKfuboTV
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows and Live TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TV
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27YESPN Distribution, Inc.
b075nthvjwTubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJWTubi, Inc
b00i5vt8kyFOX Sports: Watch NFL, College Football & MLBB00I5VT8KYFOX Sports Media Group
b00odc5n80Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + FreestreamB00ODC5N80Sling TV LLC
b07bkpfxtjPhilo: Shows, Movies, Live TV.B07BKPFXTJPHILO
b07pnrrtn6The Weather ChannelB07PNRRTN6Weather Group, LLC
b077bsj3g7We TVB077BSJ3G7AMC Networks
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.

Apple TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673Plex Inc.
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434fuboTV Inc.
1456618978BET+1456618978BET Networks
294056623FOX Sports: Watch Live Games294056623FOX Sports Interactive
576009463HISTORY: Shows & Documentaries576009463A&E Television Networks Mobile
493619333MLB493619333MLB
487285735Fandango at Home487285735VUDU, Inc.
711074743FanDuel Sports Network711074743Diamond Digital Group LLC
518317760We TV518317760WE tv LLC
1049006131NewsON - Local News & Weather1049006131NewsON Media, LLC

Samsung Smart TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.
g17198010041Sling TV: Live TV, Sports, News + FreestreamG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190ESPN
g15055001404The Weather ChannelG15055001404The Weather Channel
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies ＆ TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.
g18331012212AMCG18331012212AMC Networks
g18229011675Pluto TVG18229011675Pluto TV, Inc.
g19341014141Fox NationG19341014141Fox News Network, LLC
g18318012160HistoryG18318012160A+E Networks

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in December for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for CTV (the Report), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
