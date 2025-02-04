Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GO) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

[CONTACT FORM]

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired Grocery Outlet securities from November 7, 2023, through May 7, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until March 31, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose the true state of Grocery Outlet’s transition to new and upgraded systems; notably, that the Company was either not truly equipped to timely and effectively execute on the transition or otherwise failed to disclose the potential for significant setbacks to Grocery Outlet’s profitability as a result of delays and implementation issues which impacted the Company’s visibility and performance.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com