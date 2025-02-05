Teamsters Canada Statement on US-Canada Trade War

LAVAL, Quebec, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- François Laporte, National President of Teamsters Canada, issued the following statement on the United States-Canada trade war:

“Donald Trump’s declaration of economic war against Canada has united our country like never before. Yesterday’s announcement of a one-month reprieve on tariffs is just a temporary pause not a resolution. We must not make assumptions, and Canada must not let its guard down.

“These tariffs are not just an attack on Canada—they are an attack on all workers, both Canadian and American. They threaten our shared prosperity and inflict profound hardship on working families in both countries.

“When the tariff threat eventually resurfaces, Canada will have to be ready with robust support measures for workers, and direct emergency programs for impacted sectors. Teamsters Canada will support a strong response, including ‘Buy Canadian’ campaigns.

“Donald Trump has said that Canada is a ‘very tough’ country, and that the U.S. does not need Canada. Canada must now urgently work to develop new markets and diversify our exports. We have options! We are a reliable, trustworthy, and lucrative trading partner with much to offer the world. Expanding energy corridors, pipelines, and transportation infrastructure will be critical to ensuring Canadian goods and commodities reach new markets.

“Clearly, this was never about fentanyl trafficking or illegal migrants from the north. Canada has been disrespected, threatened with annexation, and seen decades of friendship and alliance trampled. We must ensure our country is never again left vulnerable to the whims of a foreign power.

“Canadians must stand tall, stand strong, and stay united.”

Teamsters Canada represents close to 135,000 workers in Canada in all industries from coast to coast.

