Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cardlytics, Novo Nordisk, Micron, and ModivCare and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), and ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Class Period: March 14, 2024 - August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2025

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) increasing consumer engagement led to an increase in consumer incentives; (2) Cardlytics could not increase its billings commensurate with the increased consumer engagement; (3) as a result, there was a significant risk that its revenue growth would slow or decline; (4) the changes to Cardlytics’ Ads Decision Engine (“ADE”), which led to increased consumer engagement, led to the “underdelivery” of budgets and customers billing estimates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Cardlytics’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Cardlytics class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CDLX

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Class Period: November 2, 2022 - December 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2025

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Novo Nordisk’s projected successful outcome of Novo Nordisk’s phase 3 CagriSema study on obesity, named “REDEFINE-1,” while avoiding discussions centered around dosage tolerability; (2) Novo Nordisk’s repeated optimistic claims that CagriSema would achieve at least 25% weight loss in the REDEFINE-1 study fell short of reality; and (3) the utilization of the “flexible protocol” limited the study’s ability to effectively provide weight loss data on the dosage tested, suggesting either that tolerability was significantly worse than anticipated, resulting in patients titrating down their dosages to avoid complications, or that the patient selection process was rushed, leading to the onboarding of patients that did not desire to even achieve the 25% weight loss Novo Nordisk sought to demonstrate.

For more information on the Novo Nordisk class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NVO

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Class Period: September 28, 2023 - December 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Micron's products in consumer markets, especially the Company's NAND products, had significantly deteriorated; (ii) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the extent to which demand for Micron's products had recovered, particularly in consumer markets and for its NAND products, and/or had overstated the sustainability of demand for such products, as well as the normalization of inventory for such products; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Micron class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MU

ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV)

Class Period: November 3, 2022 - September 15, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2025

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the ability of its contracts to stabilize cash flow. As the alleged truth about ModivCare's business reached the market, the price of ModivCare's stock suffered significant declines, harming investors. For example, on September 16, 2024, before market hours, ModivCare filed a press release on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, titled "Modivcare Provides Financial Update." Therein, the Company revised its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $185-$195 million to $170-$180 million, "primarily due to NEMT segment pricing accommodations made to strategically retain and expand key customer relationships." On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.40 or nearly 10%, from $14.12 per share on September 15, 2024, to close at $12.72 per share on September 16, 2024, on unusually high trading volume.

For more information on the ModivCare class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MODV

