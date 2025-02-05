CN’s 2024 Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form available on Company Website

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the Company’s 2024 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and its 2024 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, have been filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and are now available in the “Investors” section of its website, www.cn.ca/investors.

Printed copies of CN’s 2024 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will also be available to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts: