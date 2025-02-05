Strong launch for Cresemba in Japan triggers first sales milestone payment from AKP to Basilea

Allschwil, Switzerland, February 05, 2025

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, reported today that the sales of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in Japan exceeded the threshold triggering the first sales milestone payment from its partner Asahi Kasei Pharma (AKP), amounting to approximately CHF 1.2 million.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea, said: “Japan is a key market with significant growth potential for Cresemba. The achievement of the first sales milestone already in the second year of commercialization is a testament of the commercial capability of our partner AKP in this important market. The strong sales ramp-up in the early stage of its life cycle in Japan underscores that Cresemba is meeting critical medical needs of patients with life-threatening fungal infections.”

By year-end 2024, Cresemba was marketed in more than 70 countries. According to the latest available market data, total global in-market sales of Cresemba in the twelve-month period between October 2023 and September 2024 amounted to USD 533 million, a 20 percent growth year-on-year, making it the largest branded antifungal for invasive fungal infections worldwide.1

About Cresemba® (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In Japan, the oral and intravenous formulations are approved for the treatment of adult patients with aspergillosis, mucormycosis, and cryptococcosis.2 Isavuconazole is also approved in the United States (US),3 China, the EU4 and several additional countries in Europe and beyond.5

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD



Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland Phone +41 61 606 1102 E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

IQVIA Analytics Link, September 2024. In-market sales reported as moving annual total (MAT) in US dollar. PMDA List of Approved Drugs April 2022 to March 2023: https://www.pmda.go.jp/files/000267877.pdf [Accessed: February 04, 2025] Full US prescribing information: https://www.astellas.us/docs/cresemba.pdf [Accessed: February 04, 2025] European Public Assessment Report (EPAR): https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/cresemba [Accessed: February 04, 2025] The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to country.

Attachment