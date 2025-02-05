Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

5th February 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:4th February 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:11,649
Lowest price per share (pence):682.00
Highest price per share (pence):695.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):686.8529

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,306,268 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,306,268 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON686.852911,649682.00695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
04 February 2025 08:01:47114695.00XLON00320965337TRLO1
04 February 2025 08:09:39120690.00XLON00320966953TRLO1
04 February 2025 08:27:34126692.00XLON00320974729TRLO1
04 February 2025 08:27:34118692.00XLON00320974730TRLO1
04 February 2025 08:27:347692.00XLON00320974731TRLO1
04 February 2025 08:51:41244693.00XLON00320990303TRLO1
04 February 2025 09:12:01374693.00XLON00321005263TRLO1
04 February 2025 09:14:56116693.00XLON00321007299TRLO1
04 February 2025 09:23:08123693.00XLON00321012590TRLO1
04 February 2025 09:45:30229694.00XLON00321023855TRLO1
04 February 2025 09:45:3034694.00XLON00321023856TRLO1
04 February 2025 09:45:3080694.00XLON00321023857TRLO1
04 February 2025 10:16:53240692.00XLON00321026740TRLO1
04 February 2025 10:44:1170692.00XLON00321027979TRLO1
04 February 2025 10:44:1151692.00XLON00321027980TRLO1
04 February 2025 10:47:55242691.00XLON00321028121TRLO1
04 February 2025 10:47:55121691.00XLON00321028122TRLO1
04 February 2025 11:05:32237690.00XLON00321028701TRLO1
04 February 2025 11:05:32118690.00XLON00321028702TRLO1
04 February 2025 11:39:58360690.00XLON00321029984TRLO1
04 February 2025 11:39:58120690.00XLON00321029985TRLO1
04 February 2025 12:32:36118689.00XLON00321031393TRLO1
04 February 2025 12:32:36117689.00XLON00321031394TRLO1
04 February 2025 12:32:36118689.00XLON00321031395TRLO1
04 February 2025 12:32:36117689.00XLON00321031396TRLO1
04 February 2025 12:32:36118689.00XLON00321031397TRLO1
04 February 2025 12:44:22117690.00XLON00321031683TRLO1
04 February 2025 13:17:10239688.00XLON00321032515TRLO1
04 February 2025 13:41:45105687.00XLON00321033361TRLO1
04 February 2025 13:41:45252687.00XLON00321033362TRLO1
04 February 2025 13:41:45118687.00XLON00321033363TRLO1
04 February 2025 13:54:3753686.00XLON00321033732TRLO1
04 February 2025 13:54:3765686.00XLON00321033733TRLO1
04 February 2025 13:56:42119686.00XLON00321033844TRLO1
04 February 2025 13:58:49118686.00XLON00321033900TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:02:12118686.00XLON00321034036TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:04:49118686.00XLON00321034080TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:10:37200686.00XLON00321034262TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:10:37272686.00XLON00321034263TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:14:4951685.00XLON00321034414TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:14:49428685.00XLON00321034415TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:14:49119685.00XLON00321034416TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:31:5384685.00XLON00321035392TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:31:53200685.00XLON00321035393TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:31:53190685.00XLON00321035394TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:31:53119685.00XLON00321035395TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:32:2787684.00XLON00321035431TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:42:34120683.00XLON00321036058TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:42:34119683.00XLON00321036059TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:42:34120683.00XLON00321036060TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:42:34119682.00XLON00321036061TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:46:48152685.00XLON00321036324TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:46:48346685.00XLON00321036325TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:47:2834685.00XLON00321036343TRLO1
04 February 2025 14:47:2891685.00XLON00321036344TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:08:43101685.00XLON00321037443TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:08:4318685.00XLON00321037444TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:08:43119685.00XLON00321037445TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:08:43119685.00XLON00321037446TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:10:18121685.00XLON00321037484TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:17:56104685.00XLON00321037803TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:17:56242685.00XLON00321037804TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:22:18234685.00XLON00321037988TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:25:47117684.00XLON00321038205TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:28:2773683.00XLON00321038310TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:38:34124684.00XLON00321039419TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:41:05124684.00XLON00321039606TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:41:3051683.00XLON00321039633TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:41:3073683.00XLON00321039634TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:41:30124683.00XLON00321039635TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:41:30124683.00XLON00321039636TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:47:42125682.00XLON00321040083TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:47:42125682.00XLON00321040084TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:50:59122682.00XLON00321040369TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:57:33368682.00XLON00321040899TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:57:33123682.00XLON00321040900TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:58:0960682.00XLON00321040939TRLO1
04 February 2025 15:58:0955682.00XLON00321040940TRLO1
04 February 2025 16:04:41120683.00XLON00321041350TRLO1
04 February 2025 16:06:28125683.00XLON00321041387TRLO1
04 February 2025 16:07:51109683.00XLON00321041478TRLO1
04 February 2025 16:11:34121684.00XLON00321041703TRLO1
04 February 2025 16:13:12121684.00XLON00321041797TRLO1
04 February 2025 16:14:5021684.00XLON00321041864TRLO1
04 February 2025 16:14:5081684.00XLON00321041865TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970