5th February 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 4th February 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,649 Lowest price per share (pence): 682.00 Highest price per share (pence): 695.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 686.8529

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,306,268 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,306,268 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 686.8529 11,649 682.00 695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 04 February 2025 08:01:47 114 695.00 XLON 00320965337TRLO1 04 February 2025 08:09:39 120 690.00 XLON 00320966953TRLO1 04 February 2025 08:27:34 126 692.00 XLON 00320974729TRLO1 04 February 2025 08:27:34 118 692.00 XLON 00320974730TRLO1 04 February 2025 08:27:34 7 692.00 XLON 00320974731TRLO1 04 February 2025 08:51:41 244 693.00 XLON 00320990303TRLO1 04 February 2025 09:12:01 374 693.00 XLON 00321005263TRLO1 04 February 2025 09:14:56 116 693.00 XLON 00321007299TRLO1 04 February 2025 09:23:08 123 693.00 XLON 00321012590TRLO1 04 February 2025 09:45:30 229 694.00 XLON 00321023855TRLO1 04 February 2025 09:45:30 34 694.00 XLON 00321023856TRLO1 04 February 2025 09:45:30 80 694.00 XLON 00321023857TRLO1 04 February 2025 10:16:53 240 692.00 XLON 00321026740TRLO1 04 February 2025 10:44:11 70 692.00 XLON 00321027979TRLO1 04 February 2025 10:44:11 51 692.00 XLON 00321027980TRLO1 04 February 2025 10:47:55 242 691.00 XLON 00321028121TRLO1 04 February 2025 10:47:55 121 691.00 XLON 00321028122TRLO1 04 February 2025 11:05:32 237 690.00 XLON 00321028701TRLO1 04 February 2025 11:05:32 118 690.00 XLON 00321028702TRLO1 04 February 2025 11:39:58 360 690.00 XLON 00321029984TRLO1 04 February 2025 11:39:58 120 690.00 XLON 00321029985TRLO1 04 February 2025 12:32:36 118 689.00 XLON 00321031393TRLO1 04 February 2025 12:32:36 117 689.00 XLON 00321031394TRLO1 04 February 2025 12:32:36 118 689.00 XLON 00321031395TRLO1 04 February 2025 12:32:36 117 689.00 XLON 00321031396TRLO1 04 February 2025 12:32:36 118 689.00 XLON 00321031397TRLO1 04 February 2025 12:44:22 117 690.00 XLON 00321031683TRLO1 04 February 2025 13:17:10 239 688.00 XLON 00321032515TRLO1 04 February 2025 13:41:45 105 687.00 XLON 00321033361TRLO1 04 February 2025 13:41:45 252 687.00 XLON 00321033362TRLO1 04 February 2025 13:41:45 118 687.00 XLON 00321033363TRLO1 04 February 2025 13:54:37 53 686.00 XLON 00321033732TRLO1 04 February 2025 13:54:37 65 686.00 XLON 00321033733TRLO1 04 February 2025 13:56:42 119 686.00 XLON 00321033844TRLO1 04 February 2025 13:58:49 118 686.00 XLON 00321033900TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:02:12 118 686.00 XLON 00321034036TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:04:49 118 686.00 XLON 00321034080TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:10:37 200 686.00 XLON 00321034262TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:10:37 272 686.00 XLON 00321034263TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:14:49 51 685.00 XLON 00321034414TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:14:49 428 685.00 XLON 00321034415TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:14:49 119 685.00 XLON 00321034416TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:31:53 84 685.00 XLON 00321035392TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:31:53 200 685.00 XLON 00321035393TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:31:53 190 685.00 XLON 00321035394TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:31:53 119 685.00 XLON 00321035395TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:32:27 87 684.00 XLON 00321035431TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:42:34 120 683.00 XLON 00321036058TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:42:34 119 683.00 XLON 00321036059TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:42:34 120 683.00 XLON 00321036060TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:42:34 119 682.00 XLON 00321036061TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:46:48 152 685.00 XLON 00321036324TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:46:48 346 685.00 XLON 00321036325TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:47:28 34 685.00 XLON 00321036343TRLO1 04 February 2025 14:47:28 91 685.00 XLON 00321036344TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:08:43 101 685.00 XLON 00321037443TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:08:43 18 685.00 XLON 00321037444TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:08:43 119 685.00 XLON 00321037445TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:08:43 119 685.00 XLON 00321037446TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:10:18 121 685.00 XLON 00321037484TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:17:56 104 685.00 XLON 00321037803TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:17:56 242 685.00 XLON 00321037804TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:22:18 234 685.00 XLON 00321037988TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:25:47 117 684.00 XLON 00321038205TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:28:27 73 683.00 XLON 00321038310TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:38:34 124 684.00 XLON 00321039419TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:41:05 124 684.00 XLON 00321039606TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:41:30 51 683.00 XLON 00321039633TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:41:30 73 683.00 XLON 00321039634TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:41:30 124 683.00 XLON 00321039635TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:41:30 124 683.00 XLON 00321039636TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:47:42 125 682.00 XLON 00321040083TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:47:42 125 682.00 XLON 00321040084TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:50:59 122 682.00 XLON 00321040369TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:57:33 368 682.00 XLON 00321040899TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:57:33 123 682.00 XLON 00321040900TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:58:09 60 682.00 XLON 00321040939TRLO1 04 February 2025 15:58:09 55 682.00 XLON 00321040940TRLO1 04 February 2025 16:04:41 120 683.00 XLON 00321041350TRLO1 04 February 2025 16:06:28 125 683.00 XLON 00321041387TRLO1 04 February 2025 16:07:51 109 683.00 XLON 00321041478TRLO1 04 February 2025 16:11:34 121 684.00 XLON 00321041703TRLO1 04 February 2025 16:13:12 121 684.00 XLON 00321041797TRLO1 04 February 2025 16:14:50 21 684.00 XLON 00321041864TRLO1 04 February 2025 16:14:50 81 684.00 XLON 00321041865TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970