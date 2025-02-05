Planisware receives EcoVadis Gold Medal for its sustainable development performance

Paris, France, February 5, 2025 - Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, has been awarded the Ecovadis Gold Medal, the world's leading CSR assessment organization, for its commitment to sustainable development. After being awarded the silver medal the previous year, the gold medal award also recognizes Planisware's continuous progress in CSR.

EcoVadis evaluates over 130,000 companies in more than 220 sectors and 180 countries on the basis of 21 sustainability criteria divided into 4 main themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. On this basis, EcoVadis assigns a score from 0 to 100, as well a medal, associated with the score obtained.

With a score of 79/100, Planisware is now one of EcoVadis' top-rated companies over the last 12 months. This places Planisware among the top 5% of companies rated in December 2024, and also places itself among the top 2% of companies in its sector.

Loïc Sautour, Chief Executive Officer at Planisware, commented: "Receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal is a recognition of our commitment to an ambitious CSR policy. At Planisware, we firmly believe that economic performance and social responsibility go hand in hand, and this distinction encourages us to continue innovating while respecting the highest environmental and ethical standards. Following our IPO and our recent inclusion in the SBF 120, this distinction illustrates Planisware's rapid progress and ongoing commitment to building a more responsible society."

This gold medal testifies to the significant progress made by Planisware in recent years to promote an ambitious and consistent CSR approach among its employees, customers and suppliers. It highlights the remarkable achievements of 2024, including:

The publication of its first Extra-Financial Performance Declaration ("DPEF") , a key step illustrating Planisware's commitment to integrating CSR at the heart of its strategy and providing greater transparency on its actions in this area.

, a key step illustrating Planisware's commitment to integrating CSR at the heart of its strategy and providing greater transparency on its actions in this area. Strengthening its internal policies and procedures , with the aim of adopting the highest standards in environmental sustainability, sustainable procurement, business ethics and the defense of human rights.

, with the aim of adopting the highest standards in environmental sustainability, sustainable procurement, business ethics and the defense of human rights. The structuring and launch of concrete initiatives designed to remedy the shortcomings identified in previous assessments, turning lessons learned into drivers for continuous improvement.

designed to remedy the shortcomings identified in previous assessments, turning lessons learned into drivers for continuous improvement. Optimized KPI monitoring, enabling more accurate measurement of the impact of deployed policies, while reinforcing the monitoring of key indicators to guarantee tangible, sustainable results.

Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d'Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With more than 700 employees across 14 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

Attachment