Company Announcement

5 February 2025

Announcement No. 9

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.

Norges Bank’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments is now 2,737,315 shares corresponding to 5.10% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

