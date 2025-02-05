Viscosupplementation Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2033: Rising Osteoarthritis Cases and Non-Surgical Therapy Demand Fueling Expansion and Demand

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viscosupplementation Market, Global Forecast Report by by Product, By Application, by End User, Regions and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Viscosupplementation market is expected to reach US$ 10.16 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.66 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.02% from 2025 to 2033. Among the major reasons propelling the market are the rising incidence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis (OA) as well as consumers' growing preference for minimally invasive non-surgical therapies.



People are pursuing this therapy in order to maintain an active lifestyle and either prevent or postpone the necessity for total knee replacement surgery. The increasing number of obese people and the aging population are the main causes of the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) worldwide. Although there is no known cure for arthritis, numerous therapeutic alternatives have been developed to help those who suffer from it carry out their everyday activities more easily.



Growth Drivers for the Viscosupplementation Market



The aging population's rising prevalence of osteoarthritis raises need for efficient treatments, which propels market expansion



Globally, the prevalence of age-related illnesses, especially osteoarthritis, is rising. In recent years, intra-articular injection of hyaluronic acid derivatives, often known as viscosupplementation, has grown in popularity among therapeutic approaches. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that there were 1 billion people in 2019 who were 60 years of age or older. By 2030, this figure is predicted to rise to 1.40 billion, and by 2050, it will reach 2.10 billion.



Furthermore, another factor driving the market's expansion is the rising incidence of osteoarthritis. For example, according to data published by the Lancet in August 2023, osteoarthritis affected around 15.0% of those aged 30 and over in 2020. By the end of 2050, it is estimated that 1 billion people would have osteoarthritis worldwide.



Similarly, according to data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2023, osteoarthritis affected approximately 528.0 million individuals globally in 2019. Of those with osteoarthritis, 60.0% were women and 73.0% were over the age of 55. Throughout the forecast period, the need for hyaluronic acid-based injections for effective treatment is anticipated to be driven by the aging population and the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis.



Hyaluronic acid-based injection sales have been rising due to the growing need for non-surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, which is propelling market expansion



One of the reasons propelling the market's expansion is the rising demand for osteoarthritis non-surgical treatment. Another therapeutic option for osteoarthritis is viscosupplementation, which is used when more conservative approaches are unsuccessful and surgery is not a possibility. Furthermore, patients who require knee surgery to treat osteoarthritis may be able to postpone or delay the procedure by using viscosupplement injections.



For instance, patients who had a single hyaluronic acid injection were able to delay surgery by 1.4 years, according to data released by Peak Health and Wellness in November 2023. On average, patients who had five or more injections were able to put off surgery for 3.6 years. Thus, one reason driving market expansion is the growing use of non-surgical techniques, like hyaluronic acid-based injections, to postpone osteoarthritic procedures.



Minimally Invasive Nature:



Patients find viscosupplementation very intriguing because it is minimally invasive. In order to relieve the pain and inflammation brought on by osteoarthritis and other joint disorders, hyaluronic acid is injected into the joint. Viscosupplementation, in contrast to surgery, is usually done as an outpatient procedure without the requirement for general anesthesia, enabling patients to promptly resume their regular activities.

For many people, especially those who are not candidates for surgery, the technique is a safer option because it typically has fewer adverse effects than more intrusive procedures. Additionally, patients looking for efficient joint pain management with little disturbance to their lifestyle may find viscosupplementation to be a compelling alternative because to the comparatively low risk of consequences and the ease of a non-surgical method.



Challenges in the Viscosupplementation Market

The high cost of therapy may limit market expansion



Osteoarthritis patients may require multiple injections of the expensive viscosupplementation treatment. Additionally, some of the physicians said that these injections' efficacy varies. For instance, according to data from the Arthritis Society Canada in December 2021, viscosupplementation injections cost between $200 and $350 each course of treatment.



Furthermore, the increased expense of this therapy prevents middle-class individuals and those residing in developing nations in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa from affording it, hence restricting its utilization. Therefore, throughout the projection period, the high cost of injections based on hyaluronic acid and the overall treatment of osteoarthritis are anticipated to limit the growth of the viscosupplementation market.



Short-Term Relief



The short-term nature of viscosupplementation's benefits is one of its primary drawbacks. Repeat injections may be required to sustain the pain reduction and increased joint function that patients usually experience for a few months. Given that several treatments can be needed over time, this can cause worries about the long-term expenses. Because viscosupplementation is only temporary, some patients may decide to pursue more permanent options, such joint replacement surgery, particularly if their osteoarthritis worsens.

Furthermore, the requirement for continuous injections could raise concerns regarding the general efficacy and cost-effectiveness of viscosupplementation as a long-term therapy. As a result, while thinking about long-term management plans, patients and healthcare professionals may take into account other therapies, including surgery.



Osteoarthritis of the knee became the market leader for viscosupplementation



The knee osteoarthritis segment has asserted its dominance in the viscosupplementation market, primarily fueled by the escalating prevalence of knee osteoarthritis and the increasing geriatric population, which is more prone to this condition. The aging demographic is particularly susceptible to knee osteoarthritis due to the aging process, leading to a reduction in the water content of cartilage.

This diminishes its capacity to absorb shock and provide cushioning, making older people more susceptible to knee-related ailments. The significant prevalence of knee osteoarthritis and its correlation with age underscore the prominence of this segment within the viscosupplementation market.



Every year, the market for orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers grows



The orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers market is witnessing consistent annual growth. This trend indicates the increasing demand for specialized orthopedic services and the adoption of outpatient surgical procedures. Patients increasingly prefer these facilities for convenience, efficient services, and reduced hospitalization time.

Additionally, advancements in medical technology and the emphasis on providing comprehensive orthopedic care contribute to the sustained expansion of this market. As healthcare continues to evolve towards more patient-centric models, the growth of orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers reflects the changing landscape of orthopedic healthcare services.

