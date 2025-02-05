UK Medical Compression Garments Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 273.72 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent findings by Astute Analytica, the UK medical compression garments market was valued at US$ 169.06 million in 2024 and is estimated to reach US$ 273.72 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2025-2033.

The UK medical compression garments market growth is fueled by converging trends such as an aging populace, surging rates of obesity, and heightened awareness of minimally invasive solutions for venous and lymphatic disorders. There are 12.4 million individuals over 65 years old in the UK, many seeking assistance for concerns related to reduced mobility and circulation. Chronic conditions also drive wider adoption, seen in the annual number of varicose vein treatments performed at 285,000. Lymphedema remains another key therapeutic area, given that 240,000 people in the UK live with this condition and benefit extensively from compression-based management strategies.

Rising health consciousness and personal fitness further expand the market’s horizons. The annual sports-related injuries requiring compression therapy stands at 164,000, reflecting increased participation in organized athletic activities and the recognition of compression garments in speeding up recovery. End users in the medical compression garments market span various clinical and non-clinical environments, with 850 hospitals offering compression therapy services and an average length of hospital stay for patients using compression garments at four days. E-commerce has become central to accessibility, demonstrated by 640 online retailers specializing in medical compression garments and facilitating swift delivery to both metropolitan and remote areas. Against this backdrop, the market’s potential intensifies as it addresses growing requirements in post-surgical rehabilitation, depicted by 195,000 surgeries each year requiring post-operative compression therapy.

Trained professionals play an essential part in humanizing these garments and reassuring effective use, displayed in the presence of 520 certified compression garment fitters in the UK. In tandem, industry players continue to develop novel products for various patient segments, shown by an annual count of 72 new compression garment product launches. As manufacturing capacity keeps pace and the range of applications widens, this sector’s growth trajectory highlights a robust opportunity for stakeholders ranging from medical professionals to sports enthusiasts and beyond.

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 273.72 million CAGR 5.5% By Product Upper Compression Garment (43.8%) By Class Class 1 (14-17 mmHg) (42%) By Application Varicose Vine (33.10%) By End User Hospitals (42.80%) Top Drivers Aging population and rising chronic diseases fuel demand for compression therapy

Increasing sports injuries and participation in physical activities boost market growth

Technological advancements in fabric and design enhance garment effectiveness and comfort Top Trends Integration of smart technologies for real-time monitoring and personalized care

Shift towards online retailing and e-commerce platforms for greater accessibility

Focus on aesthetic and functional design to improve patient compliance Top Challenges Lack of awareness and misconceptions among consumers about compression therapy benefits

Limited reimbursement policies and insurance coverage for compression garments

Skin irritation and comfort concerns affecting patient compliance and satisfaction

Drivers of Demand: Key Population and Sports-Oriented Influences

Multiple population segments contribute to mounting demand for compression garments in the UK medical compression garments market. Hospitals and clinics collaborate extensively with manufacturers, propelled by 27 UK-based compression garment manufacturers that cater to a diverse spectrum of pathologies. Consumers vary widely, from those with chronic conditions to individuals seeking performance enhancement. The average number of compression garments owned per patient is three, underscoring consistent usage and the need for rotation between washes. In the research realm, 36 clinical trials involving compression therapy in the UK illuminate opportunities for further refining garment efficacy, driving continuous uptake in both primary and specialist care.

Prescriptions also exemplify a key route for product dissemination: 310,000 compression garment prescriptions are issued annually, ensuring that those with chronic ailments gain ready access to the solutions they require. Rehabilitation support figures prominently, seen in 410 physiotherapy clinics offering compression therapy across the country. Beyond that, the sporting population in the medical compression garments market further expands market participation. The annual number of compression garment units sold for sports use reaches 960,000, indicating that both professional and amateur athletes alike depend on these products to reduce muscle fatigue and aid in faster recovery. An even broader perspective on athletic usage emerges with 2.8 million UK athletes regularly incorporating compression garments into their routines, suggesting a fundamental shift in training methodologies favoring supportive gear.

For specialized conditions such as lymphedema, education is vital. The annual number of lymphedema management courses for healthcare professionals stands at 45, illustrating a concerted effort to increase physician and therapist proficiency in compression therapy. The number of specialized lymphedema clinics in the UK totals 90, offering in-depth care for affected patients and leveraging garments as a cornerstone of therapy. In the sports sphere, physiotherapists and athletic trainers alike share valuable insights on compression, including recommended pressure levels, garment material innovations, and best practices, all of which collectively spur demand in both clinical and performance-oriented consumer groups.

Production and Distribution Structures Combining Innovation and Manufacturing Growth

Robust domestic production and quality control processes characterize the UK medical compression garments market in 2024. There are 480,000 compression garment fittings performed annually, indicating a substantial hands-on effort from trained professionals focusing on customization and correct usage. Manufacturers refine their designs through frequent feedback loops, as illustrated by the increasing reliance on wound care units: 210 UK hospitals with dedicated wound care units routinely use compression therapy to assist healing. The National Health Service remains a key distributor, sending out 1.7 million compression garments each year to manage diverse conditions ranging from varicose veins to postsurgical edema. Moreover, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms also shape this market’s distribution networks. There are 1,250 UK pharmacies stocking compression garments, simplifying patient options for both in-person consultations and immediate pickups. Consumer demand for convenience intertwines with the steady expansion of online channels, which complements the 640 dedicated e-retailer locations already established.

Exporters in the medical compression garments market contribute to the country’s global standing in medical textiles. There are nine UK-based compression garment exporters, extending domestic expertise to international customers familiar with British manufacturing standards. Simultaneously, the industry’s sense of environmental responsibility becomes increasingly pivotal, indicated by 210,000 compression garments recycled or disposed of annually as part of evolving sustainability efforts. Attention to specialized conditions such as vascular disorders is also prominent, with 120 UK hospitals featuring specialized vascular units that integrate compression garments in regular treatment protocols. This synergy of product creation, distribution, and specialized clinical application underpins positive forecasts for the continued expansion of the market in 2024 and beyond.

Sustainability, Exports, and Continuous Evolution of UK Medical Compression Garments Market

The UK’s medical compression garments market continues to evolve through expanding export opportunities, research-driven innovations, and greener product lifecycles. The annual number of compression garment units produced in the UK totals 3.2 million, reflecting a robust domestic manufacturing scene capable of answering local demand while also catering to global markets. At the same time, 2.1 million units are imported into the UK annually, illustrating the reciprocal exchange essential for addressing specialized needs and supplementing local product lines. This cross-border interplay strengthens ties among international peers, fostering both collaboration and healthy market competition. Smaller yet specialized industry nodes also underscore ongoing transformation. There are 11 UK-based compression garment material suppliers working on technical textiles, sustainable fibers, and next-generation design. Collaboration across the supply chain frequently manifests in conferences dedicated to the subject. The annual number of compression garment-related medical conferences in the UK sits at 12, providing a stage for researchers, manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to identify unmet needs and propose solutions that address them in innovative ways.

Apart from this, training programs and educational outreach equip both the public and providers with relevant knowledge. The annual number of patient education sessions on compression therapy is 1,150, driven by hospitals, community centers, and online seminars. This extensive engagement in the medical compression garments market empowers end users to manage conditions proactively, reduce the risk of complications, and in some cases embrace compression for athletic pursuits or everyday wellness. The domestic market’s stability is further bolstered by the presence of strong academic, clinical, and manufacturing links—evidenced most tangibly by the five research centers focusing solely on advancing garment technology. As the UK balances sustainability, proven clinical usage, and innovative directions, medical compression garments remain an integral component of both therapeutic strategies and performance-oriented solutions in 2024, pointing toward broader global influence and an enduring legacy of patient-centered design.

Market Position of Smith & Nephew PLC and 3M Company to Remain at Top with over 24% Market Share

Smith & Nephew PLC has established itself as a dominant force in the UK medical compression garments market, leveraging its extensive product portfolio and strategic market positioning. The company's compression garment line, which includes over 100 different products, caters to a wide range of medical needs, from post-operative care to chronic condition management. Smith & Nephew's market leadership is bolstered by its strong presence in the UK, with 5 manufacturing facilities across the country producing over 1 million compression garments annually. The company's commitment to innovation is evident in its R&D investment, which amounts to approximately £150 million per year, leading to the development of advanced materials that offer 30% better moisture management compared to traditional fabrics. Smith & Nephew's strategic partnerships with over 500 hospitals in the UK ensure a steady demand for its products, while its direct-to-consumer online platform has seen a 25% year-over-year growth in sales. Recent developments include the launch of a new line of smart compression garments that monitor pressure and patient compliance, with initial trials showing a 40% improvement in treatment adherence.

3M Company, while slightly behind Smith & Nephew, maintains a strong position in the UK medical compression garments market through its technological prowess and global reputation. The company's compression garment division produces over 750,000 units annually for the UK market, utilizing advanced manufacturing techniques that reduce production time by 20% compared to industry standards. 3M's focus on sustainability has resonated with consumers, with its eco-friendly line of compression garments, made from 70% recycled materials, seeing a 35% increase in sales over the past year. The company's distribution network spans 1,000 pharmacies across the UK, ensuring wide accessibility of its products. 3M's recent acquisition of a UK-based textile technology firm has expanded its product range, adding 50 new compression garment designs to its portfolio. The company's commitment to education has led to the training of over 5,000 healthcare professionals in the proper use of compression therapy, further solidifying its market position. With a customer satisfaction rate of 92%, 3M continues to build brand loyalty and drive repeat purchases in the competitive UK market.

UK Medical Compression Garments Market Key Players:

3M Company

Bio Compression systems

Cardinal Health

Essity AB

Eurosurgical

Judd Medical

Juzo

LIPOELASTIC

Medasun Medical

Medi GmbH and Co. Kg

Sigvaris (Switzerland)

Smith and Nephew Plc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product:

Upper Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments

Anti-embolism Stockings

Others

By Class:

Class 1 (14-17 mmHg)

Class 2 (18-24 mmHg)

Class 3 (25-35 mmHg)

By Application:

Varicose Vein

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Wound Care

Burns

Oncology

Other

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

