Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2025: Digital Realty, K2 Data Center and Equinix are currently the Largest Data Center Operators in Ireland

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (excel) product covers the Ireland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 24 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, North Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Upcoming data center capacity in Ireland is around 1.6 GW on full build, which is almost 5x the current existing capacity in the country
- Digital Realty, K2 Data Center, and Equinix are the largest data center Operators in this country.
- Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Dublin.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (24 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Ireland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Art Data Centres
- Atlantic Hub
- Avaio
- BT Ireland
- Cork Internet eXchange
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Eircom
- Energia Data Centre
- EngineNode
- Equinix
- GreenScale
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Keppel Data Centres
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Prescient Data Centres
- Pure Data Center
- ServeCentric
- Sungard Availability Services
- T5 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viatel
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
