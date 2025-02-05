Headwear Market to hit USD 49.9 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Headwear market size reached USD 28.2 billion in 2023 and is set to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2032. Shifting consumer preferences and rapid technological advancements are key factors shaping the industry.

Among the top trends propelling growth is the increasing focus on sustainability. Leading brands are embracing eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics to meet the rising demand for environmentally conscious products.

The headwear market is segmented by product type into categories like beanies, headbands, and caps and hats. Notably, the caps and hats segment emerged as a market leader in 2023, generating USD 10.8 billion in revenue. This segment is projected to witness remarkable growth, reaching USD 19.8 billion by 2032.

The widespread popularity of caps and hats stems from their versatility and cultural relevance. These accessories provide practical benefits such as sun protection, hair management, and warmth in colder climates. Caps, in particular, are highly favored for outdoor activities like sports and hiking due to their comfort and functionality.

The headwear market is also segmented by end-user into men, women, and children. The men's segment experienced significant growth in 2023, contributing USD 10.9 billion to the market, and is forecast to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2032. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for men’s sportswear and activewear, especially for activities like baseball, football, and golf, which require specialized headgear such as caps and visors.

Additionally, outdoor pursuits like running and cycling are driving the demand for functional headwear. The surge in streetwear fashion has further elevated the popularity of baseball caps, snapbacks, and beanies, turning them into essential wardrobe staples and status symbols.

The U.S. headwear market accounted for an impressive 55.5% share in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The country’s dominance is attributed to its large and diverse consumer base, where headwear is seen as both a functional accessory and a fashion statement. Sports such as baseball, basketball, and football continue to drive demand for team caps and visors, while prominent U.S. brands play a pivotal role in shaping market trends. The influence of celebrity culture and evolving fashion trends has also cemented headwear as a staple in both mainstream and streetwear styles.

Major players in headwear market include Adidas, Boardriders, New Balance, New Era Cap, Nike, Pipolaki, Superdry, Under Armour, New Balance, The Gap, Callaway Golf, Superdry, Carhartt, Columbia Sportswear, The Burton Corporation among others.

