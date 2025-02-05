Construction Toys Market to hit USD 25.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Construction toys market size valued at USD 14.6 billion in 2023, is expected to experience robust growth, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2032. As parents become more conscious of the developmental benefits that toys can offer, the demand for construction toys that foster learning, creativity, and cognitive growth is surging.

The construction toys market is divided into several key product types, including building blocks, construction sets, themed construction toys, magnetic construction toys, and others. Among these, building blocks dominate the market, with a valuation of USD 5.2 billion in 2023. This segment is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Building blocks are cherished for their ability to enhance spatial awareness, stimulate problem-solving skills, and ignite creativity. These toys continue to be a favorite choice for parents and educators alike due to their proven contributions to children's cognitive development.

In terms of material, the construction toys market is categorized into plastic, metal, wood, and other materials. The plastic segment accounted for 41% of the market share in 2023 and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2032.

Plastic construction toys are particularly favored for their durability, lightweight design, and resistance to breakage, making them perfect for active play. This material allows for extended play sessions without worrying about damage, making it an ideal choice for both parents and children.

The United States remains the largest construction toys market for construction toys, holding a significant 82% market share in 2023. The demand in the U.S. is fueled by the easy accessibility of construction toys through online platforms and specialized toy retailers. Consumers can compare various products, read reviews, and make informed decisions from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, the growing popularity of subscription-based toy services has further boosted market demand. These services offer parents convenient access to regular deliveries of educational toys, including construction kits, ensuring children have engaging and developmental play experiences without the need for in-store visits.

Major players in construction toys market include Brio, Bristle Blocks, Fisher-Price, Haba, Hasbro, Jakks Pacific, K'NEX, LeapFrog, LEGO, Lincoln Logs, Mattel, Melissa & Doug, Playmobil, Schleich, and Toysmith among others.

