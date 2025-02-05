Submental Fat Treatment Market Analysis Report 2024-2034: Breakthrough Treatments Like CoolMini and Kybella Gain Widespread Acceptance

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submental Fat Treatment Market by Type, by Product, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global submental fat treatment market accounted for USD 0.443 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 13.34% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow due to the growing demand for aesthetic procedures, technological advancements, expanding access to healthcare services, strategic marketing and distribution, and an emphasis on personalization and customization.







Novel approaches to treating submental fat reduction have been developed due to technological advancements in medicine. These include non-invasive methods like laser therapy, cryolipolysis (like CoolMini), and injectables (like Kybella). As more people choose these treatments, technological improvements that enhance treatment efficacy, safety, and patient experience will propel market expansion.

For instance, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. introduced AirSculpt Smooth, a minimally invasive cellulite removal method, with FDA approval in 2022. It provides a one-time fix when combined with their regular AirSculpt therapy. Through the use of cutting-edge technology to address aesthetic concerns, this innovation improves their services and may increase their market reach.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of aesthetic procedures, and increasing focus on appearance enhancement, driving robust demand for submental fat treatments in the North American region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income, expanding medical tourism industry, rising awareness about aesthetic procedures, and growing acceptance of cosmetic treatments, fostering rapid growth of the submental fat treatment market in the Asia Pacific region.



By type, the non-invasive technologies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global submental fat treatment market in 2023 owing to the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in technology, and shorter recovery times, driving increased adoption among patients seeking effective and convenient solutions for submental fat reduction. For instance, CUTERA INC. and Synchrony formed an exclusive cooperation in 2022 to expand patient financing choices for American dermatological practices.

Additionally, the minimally invasive methods segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for safer and less invasive treatment options, technological innovations driving enhanced efficacy and patient comfort, and increasing awareness and acceptance of minimally invasive procedures among both patients and healthcare providers.



By product, the surgical rejuvenation segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global submental fat treatment market in 2023 owing to the preference for surgical interventions among certain patient demographics seeking more permanent and dramatic results, along with the established efficacy of surgical rejuvenation techniques such as liposuction and neck lift surgery for submental fat reduction.

For instance, Hahn & company completed the acquisition of Cynosure in April 2024 and is getting ready to integrate Cynosure and Lutronic, combining two well-known suppliers of energy-based medical aesthetic treatment systems under the Cynosure Lutronic, Inc. parent companies. Additionally, the other segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the emergence of novel treatment modalities, expanding market opportunities beyond traditional categories, and increasing focus on combination therapies and adjunctive treatments for comprehensive submental fat management.



By end-user, the dermatology clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global submental fat treatment market in 2023 owing to the increased patient trust in dermatologists' expertise, specialized equipment, and facilities for aesthetic procedures, as well as the rising popularity of dermatology clinics as preferred destinations for comprehensive skincare solutions, including submental fat treatment.

For instance, CUTERA, INC. announced in September 2023 the release of Secret DUO, a cutting-edge platform for skin regeneration and resurfacing with twin non-ablative fractional technologies. Additionally, the medical spas segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for holistic wellness and aesthetic services, the increasing popularity of medical spas as lifestyle destinations offering a range of non-invasive cosmetic treatments, and the rise in disposable income driving expenditure on aesthetic procedures.

