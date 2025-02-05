Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025, with Detailed Analysis of 184 Existing Data Centers and 38 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the German data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 184 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 38 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alsbach-Hahnlein, Berlin, Bochum, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, Dresden, Dusseldorf, Ellhofen, Falkenstein, Frankfurt, Goppingen, Hallstadt, Hamburg, Hanau, Hannover, Herne, Hof, Jena, Karlsruhe, Langen, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Ludwigshafen, Munich, Nuremberg, Rhein-Ruhr, Saarland, Stuttgart.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

NTT DATA is the largest data center Operator in Germany followed by Digital Realty and Equinix

Most of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Frankfurt.

The increasing usage of advanced technologies like AI is increasing the data center demand in Germany, however, stringent regulations are becoming increasingly challenging for data center operators

Frankfurt dominates the upcoming data center market in Germany with almost 60% of the total power capacity.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (184 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Frankfurt I or STU1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (38 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Germany Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

3U Telecom

Aixit

Artfiles

AtlasEdge

Bluestar Datacenter

Carrier Colo

Centron

China Mobile

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Comtrance

Contabo

CyrusOne

DARZ

Data Castle

dataR

Digital Realty

DOKOM 21

EdgeConneX

EMC HostCo

envia TEL

Equinix

EVF Data Center

FirstColo

Global Switch

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Green Mountain & KMW

GTT Communications

Hetzner Online

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

ITENOS

LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)

Lidl (Schwarz Group)

Lumen Technologies

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

MK NETZDIENSTE

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

NET-BUILD

NewTelco

nLighten

Noris Network

NorthC

NTT Global Data Centers

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PGIM Real Estate

Planet IC

PlusServer

Portus Data Centers

PYUR (HL KOMM)

ratiokontakt

SDC Capital Partners

SpeedBone

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

Telehouse

Telemaxx

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Trusted-Colo

TWLKOM

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

WIIT AG

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

