France Data Center Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 141 Existing Data Centers 8 Upcoming Data Centers

This database product covers the French data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 141 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 18 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Calais, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Epernay, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Moselle, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Most of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Paris.
- Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Equinix and DATA4.
- The upcoming data center capacity in France is around 800 MW on full build.
- France has more land and a less strained power grid which gives it an edge over Dublin, Frankfurt, and other cities in attracting new data centers.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (141 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (18 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this France Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- ASP Server
- AtlasEdge
- Blue
- BT BLUE
- Castle IT
- CELESTE
- CIV
- CloudHQ
- LLC
- Cogent Communications
- Colt DCS
- Comrach
- CyrusOne
- Data4 Group
- Datagrex
- dc2scale
- Decima
- Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- DTiX
- Eolas
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- EURA DC
- Extendo Datacenter
- Foliateam
- Free Pro
- full save
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Green Computing
- Groupe Asten
- GTT Communications
- hosTELyon
- IBO
- ikoula
- Jaguar Network
- MAXNOD
- Nation Data Center
- Netiwan
- Nexeren (XEFI
- Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- nLighten
- NTT DATA
- Orange Business Services
- Penta Infra
- Scaleway Datacenter
- SFR Business
- TAS
- TDF
- Telehouse
- Thesee Datacenter
- XL360
- Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
