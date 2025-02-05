France Data Center Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 141 Existing Data Centers 8 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database product covers the French data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 141 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 18 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Albi, Amilly, Anzin, Arras, Aubergenville, Belfort, Besancon, Bordeaux, Brest, Brittany, Calais, Chateaubourg, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Douai, Epernay, Essonne, Grenoble, Le Mans, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Metz, Montpellier, Moselle, Nantes, Narbonne, Nice, Nimes, Normandy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims, Rennes, Rouen, Sophia Antipolis, Strasbourg, Toulon, Toulouse, Tours, Vendee.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Most of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Paris.

Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Equinix and DATA4.

The upcoming data center capacity in France is around 800 MW on full build.

France has more land and a less strained power grid which gives it an edge over Dublin, Frankfurt, and other cities in attracting new data centers.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (141 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (FR1 or MRS1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (18 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this France Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Advanced MedioMatrix

ASP Server

AtlasEdge

Blue

BT BLUE

Castle IT

CELESTE

CIV

CloudHQ

LLC

Cogent Communications

Colt DCS

Comrach

CyrusOne

Data4 Group

Datagrex

dc2scale

Decima

Denv-R

Digital Realty

DTiX

Eolas

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

EURA DC

Extendo Datacenter

Foliateam

Free Pro

full save

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Green Computing

Groupe Asten

GTT Communications

hosTELyon

IBO

ikoula

Jaguar Network

MAXNOD

Nation Data Center

Netiwan

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

nLighten

NTT DATA

Orange Business Services

Penta Infra

Scaleway Datacenter

SFR Business

TAS

TDF

Telehouse

Thesee Datacenter

XL360

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

