Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Pumps Market Report 2024: Opportunities in Miniaturization and Portability, Customization and Modularity, & Rising Investments in R&D - Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Pumps Market by Type, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) pumps market accounted for USD 132.2 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 474.1 Million by 2034 with a CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Globalization and emerging markets, growing demand in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, increasing research and development efforts, and rising need for enhanced analytical capabilities will all contribute to the market's expansion.







Complex mixture analysis calls for ever-more-advanced methodologies from research labs, pharmaceutical corporations, and quality control departments. Detecting minute contaminants in medications or separating complex biological samples are two applications where UHPLC pumps shine since they are faster and more precise than regular HPLC pumps. There's an increasing demand for sophisticated analytical instruments as economies rise, especially in Asia and Latin America. For UHPLC pump producers, this provides an opportunity to enter new markets.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D activities, and stringent regulatory standards. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, and expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.



By type, the micro-hplc systems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) pumps market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for high sensitivity and precision in complex analytical applications. For instance, in 2022, Waters Corporation unveiled the ACQUITY UPC2 System, a convergence chromatography platform that expands on the applicability of supercritical fluid chromatography by combining UHPLC. Additionally, the nano-hplc systems segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for highly sensitive and precise analyses in proteomics and biomarker discovery.



By application, the pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) pumps market in 2023 owing to the high demand for drug development, quality control, and regulatory compliance. For instance, in 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired CHROMADMIN, a manufacturer of HPLC columns and accessories, to broaden its line of chromatography consumables. Additionally, the clinical diagnosis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic testing.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) pumps market in 2023 owing to the extensive use of UHPLC in drug development, quality control, and regulatory compliance. For instance, PerkinElmer invested in 2023 to increase the size of its UHPLC service network worldwide in order to better serve its customers. Additionally, the academic and research institutions segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on advanced scientific research and the rising investment in innovative analytical technologies.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $132.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $474.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement

Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Growing Demand in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Expanding Applications in Food and Environmental Testing

Rising Investments in Research and Development

Globalization and Market Expansion

Restraints Analysis

High Initial Investment

Complexity of Operation

Regulatory Compliance Challenges

Opportunities Analysis

Miniaturization and Portability

Customization and Modularity

Partnerships and Collaborations

Threats Analysis

Competition from Alternative Technologies

Market Saturation in Mature Regions

Regulatory Changes and Uncertainty

Trend Analysis

Increased Focus on High-Throughput Screening

Advancements in Column Technology

Application in Personalized Medicine

Market Environment Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Competitor Analysis

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

JASCO Corporation

Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Gilson Inc.

Sartorius AG

Knauer GmbH

GE Healthcare

Gilson Inc.

Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Pumps Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

Nano-HPLC Systems

Micro-HPLC Systems

Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Pumps Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food and Beverage Industries

Clinical Diagnosis

Scientific Research

Others

Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Pumps Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Firms

Food and Beverage Manufacturers

Academic and Research Institutions

Others

Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC) Pumps Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjpuve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment