United Kingdom Data Center Database 2025: Detailed Coverage of 227 Existing Data Centers and 45 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 227 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 45 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Cambridge, Chertsey, Cheshire, Corsham, Derbyshire, Dorset, Dunkirk, Essex, Farnborough, Gloucestershire, Greater London, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Harlow, Hayes, Hertfordshire, Iver Heath, Kent, Killingholme, Leicestershire, London, Manchester, Merseyside, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Scotland, Slough, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Tyne & Wear, Wales, Warwickshire, West Midlands, West Sussex, West Yorkshire, Wiltshire.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

London dominates the upcoming data center market in the United Kingdom with almost 60% of the total power capacity.

VIRTUS Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Equinix and Digital Realty.

The upcoming data center capacity in the UK is almost 3.5 GW on full build, which is 2x the current existing capacity in the region.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (227 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (45 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this United Kingdom Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

Access Managed Services (OOSHA)

Ada Infrastructure

AIMES

ANS Group (UKFast)

Aptum

AQL Data Center

Ark Data Centres

Arrow Business Communications

Asanti (Daisy Group)

ASK4

AtlasEdge

atNorth

brightsolid

CapitaLand

Catella (Trinity DC)

CCS Leeds

Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Centrilogic

China Mobile

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Corscale

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

DataBank

Datacentreplus

DATANET.CO.UK

DataVita

Datum Datacentres

DC01UK

DDCL Tutis Point

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Digital Space

DLD (Salford) Ltd

Echelon Data Centers

EdgeCore

EID LLP

Elasticity Limited

Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Green Mountain

Gridjet Data Centres

GTP 3 Data Center

GTT Communications

Humber Tech Park

Indectron

Intercity Technology

IOMART

Ionos (Fasthosts)

IP House

Iron Mountain

Itility

ITPS

J Mould

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

Kwere II

Lasercharm

Latos Data Center

LDeX

Lincoln Rackhouse

Link Park Heathrow

Lumen Technologies

Lunar Digital

MigSolv

Netwise Hosting

nLighten

Node4

Norwich Research Park

NTT Global Data Centers

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

PATRIZIA

Pulsant

Pure Data Center

QTS

QuickHost

Rackspace Technology

Redcentric

Redwire DC

Safe Hosts Internet

Safenames Data Centre

SCC

Segro

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

ServerHouse

Service Express (Blue Chip)

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Stellium Datacenters

Telehouse

Telstra

The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)

THG Hosting

Thrive

Vantage Data Centers

Verne Global

VIRTUS Data Centres

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

Wycombe Film Studios

Yondr

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6gf7x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.