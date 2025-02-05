Particle Board Market to surpass $41 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The particle board market is predicted to hit USD 41 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This growth is fueled by increasing demand across various sectors, driven by economic, societal, and technological advancements.

One of the primary drivers of this market expansion is the rapidly growing furniture industry, particularly in developing regions. Urbanization and the rising middle class are creating a demand for affordable, functional furniture. Particle board, known for its cost-efficiency and versatility, is widely used in manufacturing ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture, cabinets, and storage solutions. Its affordability and adaptability make it the preferred choice for both consumers and manufacturers alike.

The particle board market FROM bare board segment generated USD 15.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034. The low production cost of bare boards makes them an attractive option for industries and consumers focused on budget-friendly solutions. These boards are commonly used in affordable housing projects, construction, and furniture production due to their practicality and cost-effectiveness.

When it comes to applications, the furniture sector held a dominant 41% share in 2024 and is projected to maintain a growth rate of 5.7% from 2025 to 2034. The combination of affordability and suitability for mass production makes particle boards a go-to material for furniture manufacturers seeking to meet the rising demand for stylish yet affordable furniture in urban areas.

In the U.S., the particle board market accounted for a significant 82% share in 2024. Urbanization and growing housing demands in major cities have led to an increase in the need for cost-effective construction materials. As home prices continue to rise, particle board has become a practical alternative to more expensive materials like solid wood and plywood, with applications in subflooring, walls, and other structural elements.

