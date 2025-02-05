Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $16.13 Billion by 2034 from $1.35 Billion in 2023, Fueled by Wearables Adoption, Telemedicine and Government Funding

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market by Product, by Type, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market accounted for USD 1.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.13 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 25.27% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD), improvements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, wearable device adoption, telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, government initiatives and funding, and an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare.







The capabilities of cardiac monitoring and diagnostic systems have been greatly improved by the quick developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Large-scale cardiac data can be analyzed by AI algorithms with great accuracy and efficiency, allowing for customized treatment regimens, early abnormality diagnosis, and predictive analytics for improved patient outcomes. For instance, HeartFlow said in December 2023 that a study showcasing the clinical usefulness of its non-invasive coronary artery disease (CAD) assessment technology has been published. The study emphasizes how well HeartFlow's AI-based strategy guides CAD patients' treatment selections.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, strong healthcare infrastructure, and extensive adoption of advanced cardiac monitoring and diagnostic technologies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about cardiac health, rising healthcare expenditure, and rapid adoption of advanced medical technologies in emerging economies within the region.



By product, the software segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for AI-powered analytics, integration with existing healthcare systems, and the shift towards preventive healthcare strategies. For instance, Biofourmis announced in February 2024 that it was acquiring PhysioWave, a digital therapeutics business that specialized in heart care. The portfolio of Biofourmis in cardiac health management is strengthened by this acquisition.



By type, the cardiac diagnostics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and rising adoption of AI-powered cardiac imaging and testing solutions. For instance, Cardiologs announced in November 2023 that it has received FDA authorization to expand the usage of its cloud-based cardiac monitoring software to pediatrics.

The use of Cardiologs' AI technology in pediatric cardiology has expanded with this extension. Additionally, the cardiac monitoring segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for continuous remote monitoring, proliferation of wearable devices, and integration of AI algorithms for real-time analysis of cardiac data.



By application, the ischemic heart disease segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of ischemic heart disease, advancements in diagnostic imaging technologies, and increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions for early detection and management.

For instance, Caption Health's AI-guided ultrasound software was approved by the FDA in January 2024, allowing physicians to perform echocardiograms without the need for specific training. This approval is a major step in increasing the availability of cardiac diagnostics. Additionally, the cardiac arrhythmias segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of remote monitoring capabilities, rising incidence of arrhythmias, and integration of AI algorithms for accurate detection and personalized treatment recommendations.



By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of advanced cardiac monitoring technologies, higher patient footfall, and the need for real-time diagnostic capabilities in hospital settings. For instance, iRhythm Technologies and Verily, Alphabet's biological sciences division, announced a collaboration in March 2024 to create AI-driven solutions for remote heart monitoring.

The partnership seeks to improve arrhythmia detection efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, the diagnostic centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for specialized cardiac diagnostic services, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing focus on early detection and management of cardiovascular diseases.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $16.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.2% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Type, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement

Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden

Shift Towards Value-Based Care

Rapid Advancements in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics

Growing Aging Population

Restraints Analysis

Regulatory Challenges

Data Privacy Concerns

High Costs

Opportunities Analysis

Remote Monitoring Solutions

Collaborations and Partnerships

Emerging Markets

Threats Analysis

Cybersecurity Risks

Healthcare Inequality

Data Quality and Interoperability

Trend Analysis

AI-enabled Wearable Devices

Telemedicine and Virtual Care

Blockchain for Data Security

Competitor Analysis

Biofourmis

Cardiologs

Caption Health

HeartFlow. iRhythm Technologies

AliveCor

Cardiac Insight

Bay Labs

Cardiologs Technologies

Cardiomatics

CardiAI

Cardiologs SA

CardiologyAI

Cardiomatics Inc.

HeartVista.

Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Software

Hardware

Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Cardiac Diagnostics

Cardiac Monitoring

Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Ischemic Heart Disease/CAD

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Ischemic Stroke

Others

Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrst44

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment