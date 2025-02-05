Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market Research and Forecasts 2023-2024 & 2034: Use of Comprehensive Genomic Profiling, Regulatory Support, and Reimbursement Policies Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Technology, by Workflow, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market accounted for USD 0.429 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.14 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of initiatives in precision medicine, cost reduction and technological advancements, the use of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), regulatory support, and reimbursement policies.



A major motivator is the move toward precision medicine, in which individual patients' regimens are customized based on their genetic composition. Oncologists can prescribe more effective and less harmful tailored medicines because NGS makes it easier to identify actionable mutations. The demand for NGS in clinical oncology is growing as precision medicine gains popularity throughout the world.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the concentration of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive regulatory framework, and increasing adoption of precision medicine approaches in cancer care, driving demand for NGS-based oncology diagnostics and therapeutics across the region.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of cancer, growing awareness about personalized medicine, and government initiatives promoting genomic research and precision oncology, driving adoption of NGS-based diagnostics and therapeutics in the region. For instance, Qiagen (2022) collaborated with Natera to create a novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) test for the diagnosis of minimal residual disease (MRD) in colorectal cancer.



By technology, the targeted sequencing and resequencing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for precise and cost-effective analysis of specific genomic regions implicated in cancer development and treatment response, driving adoption by healthcare providers seeking targeted therapeutic insights. For instance, Illumina launched the NovaSeq X Series, their newest next-generation sequencing platform, in April 2023 to increase accuracy and throughput.

Additionally, the whole-genome sequencing (WGS) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of its potential to uncover novel biomarkers, genetic variations, and therapeutic targets across the entire genome, driving adoption in research and clinical settings aiming for a comprehensive understanding of cancer biology and personalized treatment strategies.



By workflow, the NGS sequencing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in 2023 owing to the rapid adoption by healthcare facilities for its ability to simultaneously analyze multiple genes and genetic alterations, providing comprehensive insights into tumor biology and guiding personalized treatment decisions for cancer patients.

For instance, in 2024, Illumina introduced the Illumina TruSight Oncology Comprehensive Panel (v2), a novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay intended to identify a broader variety of variations linked to cancer. Additionally, the NGS data analysis segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing complexity of genomic data generated by NGS platforms, driving demand for advanced bioinformatics tools and expertise to interpret and derive actionable insights from large-scale genomic datasets, facilitating precision oncology initiatives and personalized treatment approaches.



By application, the screening segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in 2023 owing to the growing emphasis on early detection and preventive measures, driving demand for NGS-based screening assays for cancer predisposition genes, facilitating risk assessment, early intervention, and personalized management strategies for individuals at heightened risk of developing cancer. For instance, Qiagen and Illumina announced in December 2023 that they would be working together to co-develop and co-market in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits based on next-generation sequencing for clinical oncology applications.

Additionally, the companion diagnostics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing integration of companion diagnostics with targeted therapies, driving demand for NGS-based assays to identify biomarkers for patient stratification, treatment response prediction, and monitoring, thereby enhancing therapeutic outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.



By end-user, the laboratories segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market in 2023 owing to the demand for laboratory-based NGS platforms and services to handle the increasing volume of clinical and research samples is being driven by the increased outsourcing of NGS testing services by pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers. This ensures timely and accurate genomic analysis for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment decision-making.

For instance, in 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific was granted FDA approval for its Oncomine Dx Target Test, an NGS test that can find gene alterations that can inform therapy choices for a variety of solid tumor malignancies. Additionally, the clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for point-of-care NGS testing services in oncology, driven by the need for rapid and actionable genomic insights at the bedside or in outpatient settings, facilitating timely treatment decisions, patient counseling, and monitoring of treatment response, thereby improving overall patient outcomes and satisfaction.



