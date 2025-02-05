Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Noerresundby, Denmark, 5 February 2025

Announcement no. 06/2025





According to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them must give notice of their transactions with RTX shares to RTX and to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. RTX hereby publishes such notifications.

The transactions by Chair of the Board Henrik Schimmell are documented in the attached PDF appendix.

