Iran Construction Industry Report 2024: Market is Expected to Face Downside Risk Owing to the Devaluation of the Iranian Rial Against the US Dollar

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iran Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Iran's construction industry is estimated to have grown by 2.8% in real terms in 2024, supported by investments in energy, infrastructure, and the oil and gas sectors.

In October 2024, the national budget bill was proposed amounting to IRR663.3 quadrillion ($1.2 billion), with an estimated oil and gas income of IRR221.1 trillion ($400 million), and crude oil production is estimated at 3.75 million per day at an average sales price of IRR33.7 ($61). In November 2024, the Ministry of Economy reviewed 83 projects; of which 77 projects were approved, including new foreign investors request.

The approved investments include 50 new projects in the various sectors, including oil and gas, renewable energy, tourism, and transportation with a total value of IRR2.8 quadrillion ($5.08 billion). Additionally, in October 2024, the government reported that the country needs an investment of IRR110.5 trillion ($200 billion) by 2031 to support the country's economy. Previously, in July 2024, the government reported that 3,081km of railway lines are under construction across the country, of which 820km of railway lines are expected to be completed by March 2025.



In the short to medium-term, the construction industry is expected to face downside risk owing to the devaluation of the Iranian Rial against the US Dollar, rising Iran-Israel political tensions, increasing energy imbalance in the country, and high inflation, which all are expected to hinder Iran's investment climate and construction industry's output.

In October 2024, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in response to the assassination of its key allies, declaring war on Israel. In another setback, in December 2024, the government reported that the country is facing a significant energy imbalance owing to fuel shortages, which is resulting in power plants operating below capacity and cold weather.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Iran, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Latest news and developments



4 Project analytics



5 Construction Market Data



6 Risk Profile



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l8591

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.