Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market to reach $3.7 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The hydraulic gear pumps market is predicted to exceed USD 3.7 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This market plays a vital role in the industrial machinery and equipment sector, serving industries such as construction, agriculture, oil and gas, and petrochemicals.

The internal gear pump market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.3% through 2034. Known for their smooth and quiet operation, these pumps are ideal for precision-driven industries, making them highly sought after across various industrial applications. Their versatility and superior performance give them a competitive advantage over external gear pumps, which are commonly used in less demanding tasks.

The hydraulic gear pumps market from the below 150 bar segment accounted for 26% of the revenue hare in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 900 million by 2034. This segment is widely favored for light-duty applications in industries like agriculture, material handling, and small-scale machinery. The affordability, simplicity, and ability to meet lower pressure requirements make it a preferred choice in developing economies, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The U.S. hydraulic gear pumps market size surpassed USD 400 million in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 5.9% through 2034. The country’s advanced industrial base, coupled with high demand for heavy machinery in sectors like construction, agriculture, and manufacturing, drives significant market growth. Additionally, ongoing infrastructure development projects further enhance the demand for efficient and modernized hydraulic systems, boosting market opportunities.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Hydraulic Gear Pumps Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Growing infrastructural development and urbanization

3.6.1.2 Surge in agricultural mechanization

3.6.1.3 Growth in material handling and logistics activities

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High maintenance and operational costs

3.6.2.2 Volatility in raw material prices

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

