Hansen Trade Experiences Strong Growth, Strategic Market Expansion

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, utilities, communications, and media industries, is excited to announce significant and continued growth for Hansen Trade. Fuelled by the solution's unique capabilities, advanced automation tools, and proven track record, Hansen Trade is increasingly the preferred option for energy traders in the Day-Ahead, Intraday, and Ancillary Service markets. Hansen will showcase its energy trading and data management solutions at E-World, taking place in Essen from February 11th–13th.

Hansen Trade, designed to enrich trading strategies and overall market performance, helps position organisations to expand their activities to operate across multiple markets simultaneously, the emerging multi-market optimisation capability. Over the past year, Hansen Trade has been embraced by new customers such as Stockholm Exergi alongside other organisations in Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Simultaneously, Hansen continues to deepen relationships with numerous existing customers adding Hansen Trade modules to their toolkits, including Bixia, Fortum, Malarenergi, Skellefteå Kraft, Tampereen Energia, and Varberg Energi.

“The energy trading market is one of the most dynamic out there. It demands a laser focus on conceiving and delivering innovative solutions to help companies be as competitive as they can,” explains David Castree, President, Energy & Utilities Division at Hansen. “We are thrilled that so many organisations across Europe and the Nordic region are turning to Hansen and Hansen Trade to support them navigate this rapidly evolving market.”

Leveraging an intuitive, user-friendly interface and robust automation tools, Hansen Trade streamlines trading operations through its seamless integration with major trading exchanges such as EPEX SPOT, Nord Pool, and Transmission System Operator (TSO) markets. Maximising asset utilisation and performance, Hansen Trade enhances operational agility for the growing Balance Responsible Party (BRP) community. The robust flexibility and performance of Hansen Trade have received widespread praise from customers, many of whom are now expanding their usage into new regions and markets, and developing additional operational scenarios

“Our commitment has always been to equip energy traders with the best tools to thrive in this fast-paced market,” Castree added. “The momentum we are experiencing reflects the dedication of our team and the partnerships we've cultivated with our customers. We are excited about the future and how we can continue to be an innovative partner of choice.”

At E-world 2025, Hansen joins forces with powercloud, our recently acquired billing platform provider optimised for the German market. Now, in one booth, visitors can learn, discuss, and debate pragmatic solutions to the critical challenges facing the entire energy market value chain, ranging from energy trading and data management to customer billing, market communication, and regulatory compliance.

About Hansen Trade

Part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities, Hansen Trade operates as a cloud-based modular SaaS solution designed to meet the scalability and flexibility demands of the evolving energy trading market. As a premier software platform for energy traders in Europe's short-term physical markets, Hansen Trade enables clients to automate trading positions, minimise imbalance costs, optimise asset performance, and expertly navigate the Day-Ahead, Intraday, and Ancillary Service markets. Trusted by energy professionals across the Nordics and beyond, Hansen Trade is committed to innovation and customer success.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

